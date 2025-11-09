Scott Laughton Leaves Maple Leafs Game Against Bruins With Upper-Body Injury, Will Miss Game Against Hurricanes

Scott Laughton has been injured for the second time this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward left the club's game against the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday and would not return due to an upper-body.

Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton will not return to tonight’s game (upper body).

Laughton was the recipient of a hard hit from Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Zadorov hit in Laughton

Shortly after the hit, Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann retaliated with a hit on Zadorov, before both players engaged in a fight.

ZADOROV AND MCMANN EXCHANGE SOME BLOWS 🥊🥊🥊

Laughton was playing in his second game this season. The veteran forward returned on Wednesday after missing the first 13 games of the season due to a lower-body injury. Laughton blocked a shot in pre-season action.

The 31-year-old was aquired during last season's trade deadline day in exchange for a first-round pick and prospect forward Nikita Grebenkin. After admitting that he struggled during his first tenure in Torontio, the veteran was determined to start the season on the right note. There's no telling what this recent setback will challenge the forward again.

After the game, Craig Berube liked McMann's response to defending Laughton after the hit and commenting on the Zadorov hit itself.

"It's a great response, I thought, by Bobby. Sticking up for his teammate. I thought it was a head shot. I mean, I've got to take a closer look at it, but I will," Berube said.

Berube said he didn't know how serious Laughton's injury was, but added that "he will not play tomorrow" against the Carolina Hurricanes.

