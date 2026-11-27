Toronto Maple Leafs
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'The F-Word, It Sucks': Maple Leafs Bracing For Another Chris Tanev Absence After Lower-Body Injury vs. Bruins
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 11:05 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 11:05 PM
Tanev's latest injury makes you wonder how much more the veteran can take.
BOSTON — Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Troy Stecher put it best when he was asked what went through his mind to see teammate Chris Tanev go down to injury once again.
“The F word? Like it sucks,” hesaid after the Maple Leafs’ 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. “You don’t want to see him going down. Still to this day arguably one of the most underrated players in the NHL. He’s one of the best shut down defensemen. So, it sucks losing him.”
Tanev left the matinee early in the second period after a collision with Mark Kastelic and did not return. The lower-body injury added another chapter to a tenure in Toronto that has been defined as much by his reliability when available as by the absences that have followed him.
Tanev signed a six-year deal with the Leafs in the summer of 2024 after a long career as one of the league’s steadiest defensive defensemen. The hope was that his elite stick work, shot-blocking and quiet leadership would stabilize a blue line that had cycled through partners for Morgan Rielly. The results when healthy have largely matched the reputation. The availability has not.
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Since arriving, Tanev has dealt with a series of injury issues that have limited him to stretches rather than full seasons. The pattern began almost immediately but they were accelerated in his second season with Toronto in 2025-26. Over a 68-day stretch Tanev suffered three major injuries, a concussion, a cervical/spinal injury, and a Grade 3 abdominal tear, limiting him to 11 games all season.
This season, Tanev missed nine games in October with an upper-body injury. Upon returning, Maple Leafs management placed him on a load-management plan (sitting him for two maintenance scratches).
He told The Hockey News on Thursday at TD Garden that he was still on that management plan and was not going to be in the lineup anyway for when the club takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Chris Tanev's injury history with the Leafs
|Season
|Injury / Issue
|Timeline & Games Missed
|Details
|2024–25
|Lower-body injury
|Dec 23–27, 2024 (1 game)
|Minor day-to-day setback.
|2024–25
|Right shoulder injury
|Feb 26 – Mar 13, 2025 (6 games)
|Placed on IR in early March.
|2025–26
|Concussion
|Oct 21 – Nov 1, 2025 (4 games)
|Sustained via jaw/facial contact against New Jersey.
|2025–26
|Spinal / Cervical injury
|Nov 1 – Dec 21, 2025 (23 games)
|Stretchered off and hospitalized in his first game back after a collision with Philadelphia's Matvei Michkov.
|2025–26
|Groin / Core muscle tear
|Dec 30, 2025 – Apr 2026 (44 games)
|Tore his rectus abdominis during a routine skating stride five days after returning; underwent season-ending core muscle surgery on March 4, 2026, finishing the season with just 11 appearances.
|2026–27
|Upper-body injury
|Oct 10–31, 2026 (9 games)
|Sustained in the first period against Colorado; placed on IR.
|2026–27
|Lower-body injury
|Nov 27, 2026 (Current)
|Exited in the second period against Boston after taking a hit behind the net from Mark Kastelic and needed help off the ice.
Coach Jim Hiller offered little optimism in the immediate aftermath.
“(He) Didn’t finish. Never a good sign for me. I don’t have an update when a guy is. It’s over. Is never great.”
Hiller followed up with feelings about what the defenseman has had to go through.
“I just feel really bad for him. You know what I mean? He’s obviously missed quite a bit of hockey over the last couple years, and just he loves to play, and you just you just you feel bad for him when he’s not able to be out there.”
Morgan Rielly called it tough. “Hopefully he’s okay. You don’t ever want to have anyone go down, but he’s a very important part of our group, so it’s tough, but, again, you just have to keep pushing.”
Colton Sissons was more blunt.
“It’s brutal. It’s tough. Tanev is such a big part of our team and our leadership and our back end, obviously, and hoping for the best.”
Anthony Stolarz described the difficulty in personal terms.
“Yeah, it’s extremely difficult, and we’ll see what they say. But he’s an instrumental part of this team and a veteran leader and someone who leaves it all out there on the ice. He’s one of my favorite defensemen that I’ve ever played in front of, just his commitment to blocking shots and playing the right way. It’s something that you can see why he’s played so long in this league.”
At 36, Tanev remains highly effective in a shutdown role when he can stay in the lineup. His ability to kill penalties, take difficult matchups and absorb hits has been a consistent positive. The accumulating lower-body injuries, however, have invited questions about how much of the remaining term on his contract he can realistically fulfill at a high level. Each absence shortens the window and increases the pressure on younger or less specialized options to absorb his minutes.
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