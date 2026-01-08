'There's Some Instances Where I Could Be Better': How Morgan Rielly Views His Game So Far With Maple Leafs This Season

PHILADELPHIA --- Morgan Rielly has learned over the years to keep things in perspective. Following a difficult 4-3 overtime loss against the New York Islanders on Saturday, in which the Toronto Maple Leafs' longest-tenured player was a minus-4, the magnifying glass intensified on the defenseman's individual performance.

But head coach Craig Berube defended the veteran defenseman, saying he's been satisfied with the player's game as of late.

"Tonight was a tough one. I know that, but he's played some really good hockey for us this year. I'm not worried about it," Berube said. "I think he'll get back to the level he was at. I do believe that. So, you know, that's kind of where I'm at with it".

The very next game, the Leafs were able to get veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo back into the lineup. As the Maple Leafs wrapped up their morning skate ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday, I had the chance to ask Rielly about where he feels his game is at.

"When I reflect on it, I feel good. I feel like there's been some instances where I could be better, but I think that there's been a lot of good things, and I feel like I try not to focus too much on any one game or one instance," Rielly told The Hockey News on Thursday. "But generally speaking, I feel like I'm in a good position with my game".

What has allowed Rielly and the Maple Leafs to take a positive approach lately is the fact that they have picked up 12 out of a possible 14 points in their last seven games as they try to stay alive in the race for a playoff spot. Earlier in the season, when the Leafs weren't getting the results, Rielly was playing some of his best hockey. For example, Rielly's season-high six-game points streak, in which he accumulated eight points, came during a middling 3-3-0 stretch that saw the club suffer a pair of losses to the Boston Bruins.

Despite his personal struggles, the team's success has allowed the 31-year-old to focus on the big picture.

That's really all that matters," Rielly said. "I feel like earlier in the year I was playing really well and I felt really good about my game and we weren't getting results. Even when that's happening, all you care about is winning. You can't lose track of that when you're trying to get your game going and you're getting wins; you've got to take care of your own game and prepare. But ultimately, when the team turns the corner and starts playing well, that's all that matters".

The Leafs also feel that Brandon Carlo's return from an ankle injury has provided a boost. Both players' ratings were a plus-two in their 4-1 victory against the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers earlier in the week.

"He's a stabilizer," Berube said of Carlo. "He does such a good job of breaking plays up and defending in his own zone, and you know he's going to be back there. And it gives Morgan a little bit more freedom to be able to do his thing up the ice".

