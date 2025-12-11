'They're Starting To Come Around For Me': Despite Recent Success, Craig Berube Wants More Offense From Maple Leafs' Top Line

The Toronto Maple Leafs' top line of Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, and Max Domi is playing strong hockey, but head coach Craig Berube wants to see just a bit more from the trio.

Knies, Matthews, and Domi have been together in six of the last seven games, dating back to Nov. 26 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. In that span, the trio has combined for 17 points (Matthews with six points, Knies with six, and Domi with five).

They'll have their hands extra full on Thursday night when the San Jose Sharks — led by 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini, who is third in the league with 43 points in 31 games — roll into Scotiabank Arena for their lone matchup in Toronto this season.

It's likely that Matthews' line will get that matchup, and for good reason.

The line was played fairly well defensively as of late, especially in their 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. They outshot their opponents 8-6 and outchanced them 8-3 at five-on-five, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

Not only that, Knies, Matthews, and Domi had four high-danger chances compared to just one against. Despite Matthews' eight shots in the game, though, he could only find the back of the net with Tampa Bay's net empty.

"Well, they're creating, and I think they're doing a pretty good job the other way. But, yeah, (Matthews) just got to stick with it. I mean, hopefully, they start going in for him a little bit more than they are," said Berube of the line on Thursday morning.

"But I think Max is making some good plays, and Kniesy's playing his game. He's heavy on pucks and doing that type of stuff. But I still think the line can do more, on the offensive side of things, just with moving pucks quicker and give-and-go's a little bit more. But they're starting to come around for me."

This line was supposed to be tested during Maple Leafs training camp in the fall, however, an injury to Domi derailed those plans. Berube initially tried out the line on Nov. 26 in Columbus, but after seeing something he didn't like, the head coach scratched Domi on Nov. 28.

The forward, who scored six points in his first 23 games, appears to have responded well.

"Yeah, he's been a lot better," added Berube. "More engaged in the game, heavier on pucks, and he's making good plays."

It'll be fascinating to see how the three of Knies, Matthews, and Domi handle the task of playing against the Sharks' top line of Celebrini, Collin Graf, and Will Smith, who've willed San Jose just outside of a playoff spot.

"Well, I mean, just talent alone, right?" Berube said, when asked what stands out about Celebrini. "Speed, skill, playmaking abilities, kind of has a full package. But speed, and obviously, he's a highly motivated player. I mean, that drives a lot of things for a lot of guys with a lot of talent."

