VIDEO: Auston Matthews Mobbed By Teammates As Superstar Becomes Maple Leafs All-Time Goals Leader

ELMONT, N.Y. — There is a new king at the top of the Toronto Maple Leafs all-time goal-scoring list and his name is Auston Matthews.

The superstar player scored twice in the second period of the club's contest against the New York Islanders to score his 420th and 421st career NHL goal, surpassing Mats Sundin (420), who scored 420 with the Leafs over 13 seasons with the Blue and White.

TikTok · David Alter

Check out David Alter’s video.

Matthews has taken off in recent days, his two-goal performance in the second period follows a hat trick he scored in his previous game, a dramatic 6-5 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

After scoring the franchise-record breaking goal, the entire Leafs bench emptied to congratulate their captain.

Drafted 1st overall by the Maple Leafs in 2016, Matthews eclipsed Sundin's record in just 10th season.

To be updated....