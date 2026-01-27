Was NHL Player Safety’s Fine Of $5,000 To William Nylander Justified?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander apologized twice for pointing his middle finger during the broadcast of his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
First, he did it on his Instagram account via a story. He later addressed the issue with the media, speaking to reporters when he normally wouldn’t be available due to team policy for injured players.
During the scrum, he apologized again for the gesture, explaining he was frustrated over the injury that had kept him out for five games. He will also miss a sixth game this Tuesday when the club hosts the Buffalo Sabres.
Despite these apologies, the NHL Department of Player Safety decided to fine Nylander $5,000 for the act. “Nylander directed an inappropriate gesture at a television camera operator while the camera was directed at Mr. Nylander and his teammates in the press box," NHL Senior Vice President of Player Safety George Parros said in a statement. "This serves as a reminder that the code of conduct governing players extends throughout the arena at NHL games and in public game situations”.
Many were quick to point out that when Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev seemingly pointed his middle finger in front of a camera during a game last season, he escaped without a fine. This has prompted Leafs fans and conspiracy theorists to wonder if Parros is issuing the fine simply because the incident involved a Leaf.
On the surface, I don’t disagree with the fine. Is there an inconsistency in terms of how the NHL’s Department of Player Safety hands out discipline? Absolutely. While there is certainly outrage, it’s just a fine; Nylander is not missing any games because of it. Did he do something dumb? Yeah, I think so.
He apologized twice, and that should have been enough to put things to an end. And yet, the NHL extended the issue by issuing a fine. The Leafs didn’t have to make Nylander available to speak on the matter, and they should be commended for doing so. Ultimately, the fine doesn’t accomplish anything other than inciting more debate. I suppose the NHL could have imposed a suspension had he not apologized, although that would have subjected the discipline department to even more scrutiny—something they clearly do not care about.