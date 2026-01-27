Was NHL Player Safety’s Fine Of $5,000 To William Nylander Justified?

He apologized twice, and that should have been enough to put things to an end. And yet, the NHL extended the issue by issuing a fine. The Leafs didn’t have to make Nylander available to speak on the matter, and they should be commended for doing so. Ultimately, the fine doesn’t accomplish anything other than inciting more debate. I suppose the NHL could have imposed a suspension had he not apologized, although that would have subjected the discipline department to even more scrutiny—something they clearly do not care about.