Watch: Former Maple Leafs Prospect Scores Jaw-Dropping Goal-Of-The-Year Candidate in KHL

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev delivered a moment that had hockey fans buzzing on Monday. During a shootout between Dynamo Moscow and Spartak Moscow at Megasport Sport Palace, the former Toronto Maple Leafs forward delivered a highlight-reel, jaw-dropping goal that sealed a thrilling victory for Dynamo.
Skating in with speed from center ice, the 25-year-old forward approached Spartak goaltender Artyom Zagidulin. What followed was pure audacity: Der-Arguchintsev feinted to his forehand, then in a flash, flipped the puck between his own legs while spinning, threading it past a sprawling Zagidulin into the top corner.
Born in Moscow and known for his slick hands and vision, he has thrived back home, tallying points consistently for Dynamo after stints with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In the 2025-26 season, he’s been a key contributor, with his shootout prowess adding to Dynamo’s depth. But for Toronto fans, this viral moment serves as a reminder of what might have been,a prospect who flashed promise but never fully cracked the NHL roster.
Der-Arguchintsev’s journey with the Maple Leafs began at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, where Toronto selected him in the third round, 76th overall. The pick was a nod to his junior success, and he quickly signed a three-year entry-level contract on September 22, 2018, after impressing at rookie camp. That first season, 2018-19, saw him dominate with the Peterborough Petes in the OHL, racking up 46 points in 62 games. He also dipped his toes into pro hockey with the Newfoundland Growlers, the Leafs’ ECHL affiliate at the time, notching two points in three regular-season games and contributing during their playoff run.
The following year, 2019-20, he elevated his game further with the Petes, amassing 75 points in 55 games before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season. He was Peterborough’s second-leading scorer behind current Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson (86 points in 36 games). Adapting to the disruptions, Der-Arguchintsev was loaned to Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL for 2020-21, gaining valuable experience abroad. He returned to North America briefly, suiting up for six games with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL and collecting four points. By 2021-22, he was a full-time Marlie, posting 32 points in 51 games as he honed his two-way play.
His breakthrough came in 2022-23, where he tallied 40 points in 50 AHL games with the Marlies. That performance earned him a call-up to the big club, and on December 6, 2022, Der-Arguchintsev made his NHL debut in a 4-0 shutout win over the Dallas Stars. Logging limited ice time and no points in that lone appearance, he was reassigned shortly after, a common fate for bubble prospects in Toronto’s stacked lineup.
As a pending restricted free agent after that season, Der-Arguchintsev opted to return to Russia, signing a two-year deal with Traktor Chelyabinsk on July 4, 2023. He later moved to Dynamo Moscow, where he’s continued to develop. Notably, the Leafs still retain his NHL rights, leaving the door ajar for a potential return if circumstances align.