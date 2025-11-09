‘We Caused All Them Goals Ourselves”: Craig Berube Frustrated Over Maple Leafs’ Loss To Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell 5-3 to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The loss snapped their three-game winning streak as defensive issues that plagued the club in October presented themselves again. The game also saw the first-ever goaltending pull of Anthony Stolarz for a non-injury-related reason in his tenure as a Leaf.

Dennis Hildeby, called up earlier in the day, made 19 saves on 20 shots. With both goaltenders performing, Berube was unsure of who would start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Forward Scott Laughton, playing in his second game of the season, left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury following a hit from Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Below is Berube’s comments after the gamewhere he showed visible frustration with how his team performed.

How did you assess the performance tonight?

I thought three of the goals, we ended up bringing the puck back in our zone. We didn't need to. We could have just got it out, but they ended up scoring on three of them. I thought we didn't execute well enough with the puck early on some of these plays. But, you know, I think we all got to be better, including the goalie, everybody. We didn't execute well enough and made some, you know, for me, we caused all them goals ourselves.

Where's your level of concern or frustration or whatever? With how consistent you guys want to be?

Yeah, no, it's frustrating. You know, it is. I've talked to you guys about it before. It's frustrating.

Omar (@TicTacTOmar) on X

Scott Laughton went to the room after this hit

What did you make of the hit on Scott (Laughton) and also Bobby (McMann's) response?

Yeah, I know. It's a great response, I thought, by Bobby. Sticking up for his teammate. I thought it was a head shot. I mean, I've got to take a closer look at it, but I will.

How's Scott?

Upper body right now.

How serious is it?

I don't know yet. He won't be playing tomorrow.

Omar (@TicTacTOmar) on X

McMann vs Zadorov after the Laughton hit

What's your sense of Stolarz right now?

I mean, there's a lot of good, but I think inconsistent like our team. That's what I see.

Do you know who you'll start tomorrow?

Not yet.

What do you think the goaltending has dipped compared to last year?

Combination, I think. I don't feel we're as tight defensively as we were last year. I do feel that. I think, you know, there's good stretches of it, but not enough. Some, like, you know, the last goal is just a turnover. I mean, I don't know what you want the goalie to do in that play.

Omar (@TicTacTOmar) on X

David Pastrnak doubles the lead

What stood out about Hildeby tonight coming in?

Yeah, he looked solid. I mean, he was pretty calm in there and made the saves. I thought we defended better down the stretch like you know giving them the bad angle shots and things like that but he was fine for me he looked good.

Do you think part of Stolarz' play is workload?

That's part of it for sure. But it is what it is right now

Latest stories:

Scott Laughton Leaves Maple Leafs Game Against Bruins With Upper-Body Injury, Will Miss Game Against Hurricanes

'I Want To Try To Score On Sway': Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo Set For First Game Against Bruins Since Being Traded

Maple Leafs Lose Cayden Primeau To Waiver Claim By Hurricanes