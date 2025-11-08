Maple Leafs Lose Cayden Primeau To Waiver Claim By Hurricanes

The Cayden Primeau era with the Toronto Maple Leafs has come to an end.

Primeau was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon, the Maple Leafs announced. It was just over a month after Toronto plucked him off waivers from the same team that re-claimed him.

The 26-year-old had a 2-1-0 record and an .838 save percentage through three games with the Maple Leafs this season. That save percentage is the third-lowest in the NHL, only in front of Ottawa Senators' Leevi Meriläinen and Anaheim Ducks' Petr Mrazek.

The Maple Leafs have recalled G Dennis Hildeby from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). G Cayden Primeau has been claimed off waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Toronto originally claimed him off waivers a few weeks after Joseph Woll took a personal leave of absence from the team. The Maple Leafs had James Reimer on a professional tryout for a little over a week before releasing him and claiming Primeau.

In conjunction with Primeau being claimed by the Hurricanes, the Maple Leafs called up Dennis Hildeby from the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He'll back up goaltender Anthony Stolarz on Saturday against the Bruins, and could start for Toronto on Sunday, when they welcome the Hurricanes to town.

Hildeby has a 2-2-1 record and a .890 save percentage through five games with the Marlies this season.

