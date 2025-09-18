Why Anthony Stolarz Wants Contract Extension Done Before Maple Leafs' Season Starts

Anthony Stolarz wants to get all of the contract stuff out of the way before the Toronto Maple Leafs’ season begins.

The 31-year-old spoke on Thursday after the first group’s session at Maple Leafs camp, and said he hopes to get a deal worked out before opening night on Oct. 8. “I mean, our ultimate goal is to win the Stanley Cup,” he said.

“So once the season starts, that’s all I want to focus on, and that’s kind of all I want my attention to be. Like I said, I’m going to let my agent and (Brad Treliving) talk that out, and hopefully we can get something done here soon.”

Stolarz is coming off the best season of his NHL career. He appeared in 43 games with the Maple Leafs (the most games he’s ever played in an NHL season), winning 21 games and sporting a .926 save percentage.

Why The Maple Leafs Want To Get Anthony Stolarz's Contract Done In Short Order

The Toronto Maple Leafs are confident they’ll get Anthony Stolarz locked up long-term.

The netminder dealt with a couple of injuries during his first year in Toronto. He needed knee surgery in the middle of the year and then suffered a concussion against the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said on Wednesday during media day that he was hopeful the two sides could find common ground.

“We've been engaged with Anthony and his representatives,” Treliving said.

“I don't get into a whole lot of discussion about contracts. We're seeing if it can fit. It's got to work for the player. He's got to feel comfortable. It's got to work for us. I'm confident, until proven otherwise, that we can find something that's going to work, and hopefully we can do that in short order.”

Stolarz also mentioned that losing to the Panthers in May motivated him more than ever this summer. He worked on his foot speed, cardio, and angle work in hopes of taking another step this season.

As for contract talks, he says he’s just waiting to get the message from his agent that a deal is done.

“I kind of let him deal with that. At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and stop the puck. And with camp starting today, being the first day, that’s kind of what I want to focus on,” Stolarz said. “Just go out there and pick up right where I left off last year. We’ve had some good talks, some good dialect, so hopefully we get something here done soon.”

