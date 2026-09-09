Why Gavin McKenna Will Be Staying At John Tavares’ Home For His First Season With The Maple Leafs

"He's an unbelievable kid. I've been very impressed with how well he carries himself. And, yeah, I always say, too, it's a lot of benefit for me as well. I think I talked about, you know, kind of living through it for his eyes again. I really enjoy, you know, whether it was Easton (Cowan) last year and now Gavin this year, even when Nisey (Matthew Knies) came on board, just how they see things, how they play the game, their perspective on things, experiencing things for the first few times, and just a lot of fun to see that enthusiasm, that energy, that excitement. Yeah, just full circle for me to offer that opportunity up. So I told John (Maple Leafs GM John Chayka) that if whatever they decide to do, just that I kind of threw my hat in the ring, I guess, so to speak, that we'd be more than willing to have him and worked out that, yeah, he's going to stay with me and my family."