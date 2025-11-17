Why Jacob Quillan Was Called Up From The Marlies After Maple Leafs Placed Brandon Carlo On Injured Reserve

The Toronto Maple Leafs' injury woes continue.

Brandon Carlo was placed on the team's injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 13, the Maple Leafs announced on Monday morning. That was the last game he appeared in before missing a practice for maintenance and ultimately being out with a lower-body injury against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Carlo joins several players on the team's injured reserve, including Auston Matthews, Scott Laughton, and Chris Tanev. Carlo has missed only one game this season and has two assists while averaging 20:04 of ice time (the fourth-most among Maple Leafs defenders).

In a corresponding move to putting Carlo on IR, Toronto recalled Jacob Quillan from the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Quillan was practicing with the Marlies on Monday morning but left the skate early to join the Maple Leafs, who were on the ice after their AHL club.

The 23-year-old center has averaged a point per game this season in the AHL. His two goals and 12 assists in 14 games are the most points among Marlies players this season.

"He plays with a lot of energy," said Marlies head coach John Gruden, minutes after Quillan's call-up to the NHL.

"I think he's understood a little bit of when to slow himself down a little bit to be able to make that next play. I think he's up in his assist totals. As a coach, and as a staff, we have no problem putting him in any situation out there. He can play six-on-five, five-on-six, he can kill a penalty, play in the net-front on the power play. He can do a lot.

"He's grown his game and continues to get confidence and gets that consistency. I'm glad that he gets a call-up, it's good for him. It's well deserved."

Carlo wasn't on the ice for Maple Leafs practice on Monday. Scott Laughton was the only player on the team's IR who skated. Laughton was previously (practice on Friday) in a non-contact jersey but has since shed that shirt and is in a regular jersey.

Quillan was centering the Maple Leafs' third line in practice between Matias Maccelli and Bobby McMann. Nicolas Roy, who's usually in that spot, was absent from Toronto's practice.

"He's the hardest worker on and off the ice, and you can see it on the ice," said Marlies teammate Marc Johnstone. "His legs never stop moving and obviously his production has been incredible. He's been a huge part of this team this year and it's great to see him get the opportunity with the Leafs."

