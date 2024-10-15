Why Marlies' Joseph Blandisi Is Donating $25 To The Campfire Circle Charity For Each Goal He Scores This Season

Blandisi came up with the idea one week before the regular season began after spending eight days in Muskoka with Campfire Circle this past summer.

Two summers ago, Joseph Blandisi stepped onto Campfire Circle's property in Muskoka, Ontario, as a player representative of the Toronto Marlies.

But after visiting the facilities, seeing the area, and participating in activities kids would do if they were there, it became more for the Markham, Ontario-born player.

Campfire Circle, formerly known as 'Camp Ooch' and 'Camp Trillium', is a privately funded charity "that brings laughter and joy to kids and families affected by childhood cancer."

The charity allows its campers to meet other children, families, or councillors who've gone through similar hardships in their lives.

"Campfire Circle gives Campers the chance to meet other kids, families or Counsellors who’ve faced the same illnesses, had the same surgeries, or other Campers who know what it’s like to have a sick sibling. Camp restores a sense of normalcy, newfound strength and hope," their website reads.

"When you’re at camp, the only elephant in the room is the elephant that Campers have handcrafted out of paper mache and pipe cleaners."

While visiting the facilities in the summer of 2023, Blandisi was joined by Marlies media relations coordinator Kate Bascom and the team's community manager Rachel Halliwell.

As he participated in the activities with the camp councillors, Blandisi envisioned volunteering at the camp.

"I was trying to imagine it with a hundred kids there, and it seemed like a wonderland," Blandisi said. "I needed to see it with the kids actually there."

The Marlies invited a few children to a handful of their home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum last season. Blandisi, being the team's ambassador, would greet the kids and their families outside the team's dressing room after games.

Over time, Blandisi's relationship with those families blossomed into something more.

The 30-year-old attended Campfire Circle's camp in Muskoka again this past summer. However, this time, Blandisi spent eight days there, volunteering and spending most of his time with the children who were battling cancer or other serious illnesses.

"What an experience," he said in a one-on-one interview.

"It was pretty tiring. A lot of activities. A lot of energy with the kids. But it gave a lot of perspective."

Blandisi has countless memories from his time at the camp. He'll remember participating in several activities with the children throughout the day.

He'll also remember the nights, when Blandisi, and other cabin volunteers, would take the kids for their chemotherapy treatment.

"Just seeing them, how much fun they were having throughout the day, but then you get that reminder at night time that they’re still there for a reason and they’re trying to get healthy as well," Blandisi said.

"But, the kids didn’t really notice that they were there for cancer. They were having the time of their lives, made councillors have the time of their lives, and just the happiness that was at camp, it was pretty special and I’ll definitely be going back and I’m going to try and stay partners with them for as long as I can."

The time spent in Muskoka gave Blandisi a different outlook on life.

"You notice what some of these families are going through, what some of the kids are going through," he said.

"I think it was the week after our camp, it was siblings camp, so all the brothers and sisters that had a sibling with cancer brought those kids there because they spent most of their childhood in hospitals too.

"So I just think, what the organization does for people that have got dealt a little less fortunate hand, it’s pretty special you’re able to put a smile on those kids' faces."

Before he knew it, Blandisi was at the end of his time at the camp. After countless days of making memories with the volunteers and the sick children — through the fun, and the difficult moments — it was time for Blandisi to return home to Toronto.

"I think the last day for me, it got a little emotional. I don’t think I expected to be as attached as I was to these kids after seven days. The first day they come, you’re meeting them, but by the time they left, it almost felt like they were yours," said Blandisi with a quavering voice.

"It was tough to say goodbye to them. You want to spend more time with them and you really develop the relationship, like, almost a brother/sister bond or brother/brother (bond) — a lot younger brother — but it felt like a family there, the little group we had."

After signing a one-year AHL contract to return to the Marlies this fall, Blandisi opened a donations page on Campfire Circle's website, to help support the charity and the children who attend the camp.

One week before the start of this season, he spoke with Bascom and Halliwell about doing even more. And that's when Blandisi came up with the idea of donating $25 for every goal he scores this year.

"I was thinking hopefully I can get more traction by putting myself out there and making my contribution as well," he said.

That gesture caught the attention of many, including Marlies head coach John Gruden, who admires Blandisi's compassion and admitted that he might help the forward with raising money.

"It says a lot. I love that. I wish he'd throw in the assists, too, for that. Maybe I can get him to do that or I can help him out with that," Gruden said with a smile. "But that's impressive. He cares. He cares about his teammates. He wants to make that difference and that's great to see him doing something for charities like that. It's awesome."

Nick Abruzzese has been with the Marlies since 2022 and has witnessed Blandisi's character first-hand. The 25-year-old admires Blandisi's selflessness, which he sees on full display, both on and off the ice.

"He's an unreal guy. I think the biggest thing is, he's just a team-first guy, I think on and off the ice," Abruzzese said. "I think that's the thing that I admire most about him."

Blandisi's 'Coins for Campers' page can be found here. He says that if you're interested in volunteering with Campfire Circle, he'd love to share more about his memorable experience.

"Whether it was playing games, completing activities or singing camp songs these kids reminded me every day that the little joys in life can help you overcome your most challenging obstacles," Blandisi wrote.

"I cannot wait to go back and spend more time in this inspiring environment."

