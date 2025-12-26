Why the Maple Leafs Added Steve Sullivan To Their Coaching Staff

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday the addition of Steve Sullivan to their coaching staff. The opening emerged earlier in the week after the club relieved Marc Savard of his duties as assistant coach. Savard had been responsible for the team’s power play, which ranked last in the NHL at the time of his departure.

While the Leafs did not have an immediate replacement behind the bench during their 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the coaching staff clarified they would evaluate long-term options for the power play moving forward. Ultimately, the team promoted Sullivan from their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, where his coaching focused on individual skills and offensive development. Interestingly, the Marlies’ power play currently ranks 22nd in the AHL with a 16 percent efficiency rate.

Per TSN's Darren Dreger, the power play responsibilities will be "shared" as Sullivan gets up to speed with the big club.

A Familiar Face in Toronto

Sullivan is a well-known figure in Toronto, having played 154 games over four seasons with the Maple Leafs. He arrived in 1997 as part of the high-profile trade that sent fan favorite Doug Gilmour to the New Jersey Devils. Sullivan eventually thrived as the NHL transitioned out of the "dead-puck" era, using his speed and skill to navigate a changing league.

Front Office Experience and Controversy

Following his retirement as a player, Sullivan joined the Arizona Coyotes' front office, eventually rising to Director of Player Development. After the abrupt resignation of GM John Chayka, Sullivan served as interim GM until Bill Armstrong was hired.

During his tenure as interim GM, Sullivan oversaw the 2020 NHL Draft, where the club selected Mitchell Miller with the 111th pick. The selection drew immediate and severe criticism after it was revealed Miller had admitted to the racial bullying of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black and developmentally disabled classmate, four years prior. Following the public outcry, the Coyotes renounced the selection. Sullivan bore the brunt of the fallout from the decision and parted ways with the organization in 2021.

Return to Coaching

Sullivan returned to the bench in 2024, joining John Gruden’s staff with the Marlies. He filled the vacancy left by Rich Clune, who departed for an assistant coaching role with the Anaheim Ducks. Now back in the NHL, Sullivan's primary challenge will be revitalizing a struggling Maple Leafs power play.