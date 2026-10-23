Why The Maple Leafs Didn't Recall Ben Danford Amid Injuries On Back End

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 5:12 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 5:12 PM
Updated Oct 23, 2026 5:25 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled Dakota Mermis and Cole McWard from the Toronto Marlies amid multiple injuries on the back end. But was 20-year-old Ben Danford considered for a call-up?
The injury bug on the defense for the Toronto Maple Leafs continues, as the team announced that Marshall Rifai and Nick Blankenburg were both placed on IR. With that, defensemen Dakota Mermis and Cole McWard were recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
Rifai and Blankenburg's injury comes on top of the team losing Chris Tanev earlier in the season, yet 20-year-old D-man Ben Danford hasn't gotten a chance, and Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explained why.
"I think the one mistake you can make is maybe trying to rush people, and so we've got good options," Hiller explained after Friday's practice. "So you know he was considered, but you know the time is Mermis and McWard."
Danford has played six games in the minors so far this year, recording three assists along the way for the Marlies. He missed one game this season with a lower-body injury, but has played in the team's last three games.
He first made his professional hockey debut in last year's playoff campaign. Danford featured in 16 Calder Cup appearances, scoring a goal and two points in Toronto's championship run.
Also, going back to training camp, while Morgan Rielly dealt with his viral condition, Danford filled in with the first group, which was predominantly an NHL roster.
Of the two call-ups on the back end, Mermis was the first to get reps on the third pairing with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He played 11 games with the Leafs last season and is familiar with Ekman-Larsson.
"We have played a little bit before, so I know him well and obviously a good player and you know what you're getting," Ekman-Larsson said of Mermis. "He's a hardworking defenseman and makes that first pass easy and quick. So I like his game."
Outside of Mermis' 11 games last year, he has a total of 89 games played in the NHL. With an opponent such as the Edmonton Oilers coming up, the 32-year-old would be one of the more reliable options in Toronto's system as the team looks to fill the gaps on the blueline.
"I think that's that's easier for him for sure," Hiller said of Mermis, citing his NHL experience. "He's played a lot. He played well. Mature, strong player. I think he's you know he's kind of NHL ready I would say. So we're not worried about him if he's to go in. Played really well in the pre-season too, by the way."
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs Dealt Another Blow On Defense Following Win Against Rangers And Who Is Getting Called Up?Marshall Rifai is out week-to-week with an undisclosed lower-body injury, and Nick Blankenburg left in the third period after a hit along the boards, serving the Leafs with a double whammy of injuries.
McWard comes in with much less experience in the NHL. He's featured in just nine outings, three of which were with the Vancouver Canucks last year. Hiller hasn't interacted with him much, considering they're both new to the team and have never had a history before, but the bench boss understands what the 25-year-old can bring.
"Well, it's funny. I was talking to him - I think I coached against him in his first NHL game, so I've seen him play in the league," Toronto's head coach recalled. "He does a good job. Been good with the Marlies, and when he gets his chance, I'm sure he'll be fine."
The Maple Leafs open up a western Canadian road trip beginning with their battle against the Oilers this Saturday, followed by the Calgary Flames on Monday, then south of the border to visit the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, and back up to British Columbia to see the Canucks next Saturday.
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