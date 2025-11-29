Why The Maple Leafs Scratched Max Domi And Will The Forward Return Against The Penguins?

PITTSBURGH — The Toronto Maple Leafs did not openly announce that Max Domi would be a scratch ahead of their 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday. However, when warmups began, the forward wasn’t on the ice; instead, Matias Maccelli—who had been scratched the previous game—took his place.

The Leafs had finally done it: they made Domi a healthy scratch for the first time in his tenure with the club.

While the decision was likely a sensitive matter for the professional, it eventually became evident that Domi would sit based on his performance this season.

“I gotta look at the lineup [and see] what I think is best for tonight. That's part of it, and then I just want to talk to him about getting a reset. We'll see about tomorrow if we get him back in,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said of the decision.

Domi currently holds a team-worst -13 rating. Berube has stated he wants the player to be more engaged, winning battles and “getting dirty down-low in the offensive zone,” while also citing his inconsistent play.

Based on Berube’s overall assessment of the club’s play against Washington, it appears Domi may re-enter the lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, potentially replacing Maccelli, whom Berube was less than thrilled with.

“Maccelli did some good things with the puck at times," Berube said. "I thought that other times he didn't get pucks out enough and things like that, but he did make some things happen in the offensive zone on some shifts”.

Domi’s potential return may also hinge on William Nylander’s availability. The star forward was out of the lineup due to illness after missing the previous day's practice for maintenance.

If Nylander is able to shake off his ailment, it may be a tough call to get Domi back in the lineup unless he replaces Dakota Joshua, who also returned after being a healthy scratch for one game.

