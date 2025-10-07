'You Take It In From A Different Perspective': Maple Leafs Rave About Atmosphere At Blue Jays' Postseason Game Vs. Yankees

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a lot to talk about on Monday.

Not only is the club now one day away from the start of the regular season, but the team attended Game 2 of the MLB's American League Divisional Series (ALDS) between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto defeated New York almost commandingly and took a 2-0 series lead at home before the series shifts to the Yankees' diamond on Tuesday. The Jays hit five home runs, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sending a grand slam into the bleachers in the bottom of the fourth.

"Yeah, it was an unreal vibe in the city," John Tavares said on Monday. "Obviously, the way the boys played, it was an unbelievable atmosphere. With Trey (Yesavage) doing what he was doing on the mound, and then when Vladdy hit the Grand Slam, it was pretty cool.

"Obviously, it put them in a pretty good spot in the series. So it was a lot of fun to be a part of, go as a group, and get to enjoy it."

The Maple Leafs had their own box for the postseason matchup. It's the perfect team-bonding experience ahead of what's going to be a busy regular season.

"I think that's exactly what you want this time of year, right?" Max Domi said. "Guys are starting to get excited, be together, spend as much time as possible off the ice. We're all champing at the bit to get going here."

Domi posted a photo on his Instagram ahead of the Blue Jays' first game of the postseason. He's pictured alongside his father, Tie, on the field of the Rogers Centre, playing catch with one of the then-Blue Jays.

What does he remember about that moment?

"Sweaty palms. I was so nervous," he smiled. "But I forget who I was playing catch with before. I'll have to ask my pops. But I got a nice little warm-up, got the arm going. It's a good time."

Although Toronto went up for a few days to Muskoka earlier in camp for a team-bonding trip, this outing is a bit different. Going to a game of that magnitude will allow players to connect more, but it also gives the team's newly acquired players (Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli, etc) a view of what the city is like during the playoffs.

"You know, you take it in from a different perspective, right? Going in and enjoying the game and being a fan, yeah, it gives you a different perspective," Tavares said.

"I think it's just great to be together as a team, especially when we're at home, which at times — everyone with families and different things going on — can be more challenging when you're on the road. But it's just a great way to kind of finish off training camp and enjoy the playoff baseball.

"So really good to spend some time together. And whether you're younger or you're older, a lot of experience, not much experience, just a great way to come together and to enjoy the city and enjoy how much Torontonians love their teams."

