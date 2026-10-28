Blood, Sweat, and a Whole Lot of Penalties: A Heated Rivalry Ignites as Wild Beat Mammoth

“We had a lot of good looks,” Logan Cooley said. “The first power play was 15 seconds. It counts on the stat sheet, but it wasn't really a power play. I think Schmaltz put one through his arm and somehow went out the other way. I think the looks were there. Just sometimes you run into a hot goalie, and we were off a little bit on the entry with some speed stuff. Overall, we still had a few good looks there to bury.”