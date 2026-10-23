Concerns and Questions Arise as Mammoth Lose 5-3 to Kraken

“It was a frustrating night,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We did a lot of good stuff offensively, but we forced the play too much, and it's disappointing. They take pride in the way they play defensively. Clog the middle a little bit. When we played with pace offensively and we had a lot of speed, we had success, but when we slowed down and tried to make plays through them, that's how they counterattack, and that's how they had success.”