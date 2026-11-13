Depleted Mammoth Take Blues the Distance, Lose in a Eight Round Shootout

Utah Mammoth
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Aaron Baker-Imagn Images
Aaron Baker-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2026 7:16 AMPublished Nov 13, 2026 7:16 AM
It took 65 minutes and an eight-round shootout to finally get a goal, but at 10 PM Mountain Standard Time, the game between the Utah Mammoth and the St. Louis Blues finally ended. Unfortunately for the home team, their losing streak extends to four games with a 1-0 shootout loss on Thursday.
It wasn’t for lack of trying. You definitely can’t blame the Mammoth’s efforts. There was so much going against them. The team just came back from Las Vegas the night before, after an intense game against the Vegas Golden Knights. A couple of minutes out from this one, it was announced that the Mammoth would be rolling without three of their top five forwards.
After Nick Schmaltz was injured off a hit in the game against the Golden Knights, it was speculated that he likely wouldn’t play on Thursday. That speculation ended up being correct, as he joined Dylan Guenther, John Marino, Nate Schmidt, and Logan Cooley on the injury row. Head coach André Tourigny confirmed that a majority of those players are still a long way away from returning.
One man's loss is another man's gain. Coming into the lineup to replace Schmaltz was Ben McCartney, who hadn’t played an NHL game in 1,832 games, despite multiple NHL call-ups over the past couple of years and some really strong American Hockey League campaigns with the Tucson Roadrunners. Tourigny and the coaching staff had spoken highly about McCartney on Wednesday before the game against the Golden Knights, saying his time was coming. Thursday, his time finally did come.
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"There are a lot of emotions,” McCartney said. “It was a grind to get back here, but I'm just so happy to be here. I just want to try to help the team win in any way possible."
It was his first game since Nov. 6, 2021, with the Arizona Coyotes. Zac Jones also made his Mammoth debut against the Blues, appearing in his first game since April 17, 2025, with the New York Rangers. Another player who has had a very good season so far with the Roadrunners.
“It took a lot of hard work, a lot of belief in myself,” Jones said. “Being a guy who was the seventh defenseman in New York for my entire career, it was tough to make a name for myself. It was nothing against them; they were great there; it was just time to move on. I think last year in Rochester, getting to play all the time rebuilt my confidence again and proved to myself that I can be a pro hockey player.”
Mammoth fans were on edge early on. Mikhail Sergachev went down early on, limping off the ice and into the locker room. Jones got extra shifts, but the Russian defenseman eventually returned and played more than 28 minutes.
This was a defensive-minded game from the very beginning. Two teams desperate for points, trying to figure each other out. A lot of credit has to be given to the blueline. They weren’t that great against the Golden Knights, but they really did well against the Blues.
Outside of Artem Duda and Jones, the top four defensemen each played upwards of 20 minutes. Especially when you consider the five times the Mammoth found themselves shorthanded, the blueline was the strongest part of the Mammoth’s game against the Blues.
“The way we defend, 5-on-5 (or) PK, all the time, a lot of pride, a lot of aggression,” Tourigny said. “I’ve talked a lot about that in the past, about how great we are when we have that aggression defensively. Tonight, we were rock solid defensively. I need to talk about Sergachev. He was really, really good. Best player on the ice, in my opinion, for both teams. He’s a big factor in why we got the point. He was at 28 minutes, and yesterday he had a lot of minutes as well. Kudos to him.”
The penalty kill ended up killing all five penalties, as mentioned. Lawson Crouse was another big factor in that. He played a very reliable two-way game and was out for a lot of the biggest shorthanded moments.
Karel Vejmelka also has to be credited with a huge part of why the Mammoth ended up getting a point. The goaltending has been highly criticized all season long. Vejmelka in particular has received a lot of flak for his play. Yet, he walks away from this one with a shutout. 22 saves in the game isn’t too shabby.
Again, it’s about finding consistency. This cannot be a one-and-done for Vejmelka. Both he and Sebastian Cossa need to find a way to perform well and win games repeatedly. Thursday’s game is a good start for the goaltender.
As mentioned, the Mammoth took this game all the way to the shootout. It is the first time in franchise history that the team went into a shootout tied at 0-0. Yet, they had some good opportunities to score throughout the match. They managed to outshoot the Blues 29-22. Not bad considering the Mammoth were missing three of their top five forwards.
“I think any team, throughout the course of a season, you're going to have injuries, and it's very important for the depth to step up and fill the role of whatever they're asked to do, and I thought everybody did that tonight,” Vincent Trocheck said.
In the shootout, the Mammoth were once again competitive. Both Trocheck and Barrett Hayton managed to force the competition all the way into the eighth round, where Connor McMichael eventually ended it. It's a sour way to end such a hard-fought battle, but at the very least, the Mammoth do get a point out of this one.
Losing isn’t acceptable. Especially with losses in each of their four most recent games, points need to start flowing the Mammoth’s way, or they’re going to slip further and further out of the top three in the Central Division. Excuses shouldn’t be a go-to either, generally speaking.
However, you can’t fault the Mammoth for this one. They played and worked hard, which was impressive considering the number of injuries they have and the fact that they just got back from a road trip less than 24 hours ago. They also get a point, the first one they’ve picked up since their overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
“Losing the top guys that we have out, you can't really replace those guys,” Jones said. “But the guys that played, I thought, did a great job of just sticking to our roles, and honestly, we played a great game today. Credit to their goalie; he played well, and it's the way it goes sometimes.”
It is honestly the way it goes sometimes. Luckily, they do get some easier games coming up. The San Jose Sharks are a struggling team, while the Vancouver Canucks are in the middle of an all-out rebuild. They will also play the next four games at home, meaning the fatigue from traveling so much won’t be an excuse. Maybe just don't wear the Hometown Remix jerseys in those games. They are now 0-0-2 while wearing them.
Would a win be better than a shootout loss? Everyone will tell you yes. However, considering the circumstances, this is an outcome you can’t complain too much about.
“On the back-to-back, obviously we wanted the two points,” Tourigny said. “There are no moral victories in the NHL. But we lost in a shootout. We didn’t lose in a 3-on-3; we lost in a skills competition. We wanted the two points, I won’t lie, but I cannot be more proud of our guys.”
It’s a good way to look at it. The Mammoth lost in a skills competition, one they hadn't faced since April 2025. One that can be quite a gamble sometimes. There’s a lot to take and build on from this one, though. The only thing the Mammoth really can do is take those moral victories, move on, and win some of their upcoming games—something they desperately need to do.
The Mammoth will play the Sharks on Saturday. The Sharks are 8-11-2 this season and are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
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