Goaltending Struggles Continue for Mammoth, Drop Fifth Straight Game With Shootout Loss to Sharks

Utah Mammoth
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Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 6:37 AMPublished Nov 15, 2026 6:37 AM
Another day, another game, another 65 minutes, another shootout, another loss. Rinse, wash, repeat for the Utah Mammoth on Saturday in a 6-5 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks. Yet this game couldn’t be any more different than Thursday’s shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues.
This game had all the offense you could want. This game was also one the Mammoth should’ve statistically won.
The biggest story of Saturday’s game was Zac Jones scoring two goals. The first goal came off a great pass from Kailer Yamamoto, the defenseman’s first goal since Nov. 17, 2024. The second, a blast from the middle of the Sharks’ zone, made the game his first-ever multi-goal game in the NHL.
Jones now has seven points in his past five pro games. Three of those points are goals. He’s been a very impressive and sneaky-good pickup for the Mammoth. No matter if he’s in the American Hockey League or in the NHL, he has found ways to make a big impact, and he’s been a big favorite in both locker rooms.
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“I feel good,” Jones said. “Not just the offensive part of the game. I felt like I controlled the puck well, defended well, and now I'm just going to take it and learn from it, and then hopefully take it in the next game.”
Ben McCartney also had a very respectable game. He had three hits and played more than seven minutes during Saturday’s game, including a shift during overtime, a nearly three-minute uptick from his prior game. Both Jones and McCartney had good games, showing the depth the Mammoth have despite the massive number of injuries they’re dealing with. It’s a testament to how good the Tucson Roadrunners have been at developing and recruiting talent.
“The margins are tight, and it's likely going to come down to one point at the end of the year,” Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin said. “It's critical that our guys are able to first compete here, understand what's expected, and then go up and be able to execute when they're there. You've got to love hearing that Benny get an opportunity to play in overtime. If he's playing in overtime, you know that he's earned a little trust there.”
Three of the five goals scored by the Mammoth on Saturday were scored by defensemen, one of which was scored by Mikhail Sergachev. They are at the top of the league in goals scored by a defenseman. That’s a big pro and con. It’s impressive from the blueline, but when the defense is contributing more offense than your 12 forwards, that’s not a great stat line.
Once again, a lot of the forwards on the Mammoth didn’t contribute and remain on long goal droughts. It was good to see Barrett Hayton score his second goal in the past five games. Jack McBain now has four points in the past five games. They can’t be the only ones contributing.
We’ve talked about how the goaltenders need to stay consistent and keep performing well in multiple games in a row. That did not happen on Saturday. Karel Vejmelka was a liability on the ice and allowed five goals on 21 shots. He finished with a .762 save percentage, which somehow isn’t the worst save percentage from him this season.
The Mammoth cannot outscore to win games. That’s just not how they’re built. They are running out of games to really keep trusting Vejmelka. That is on the mind of the team as well. For the first time this season, head coach André Tourigny criticized his goaltender in his postgame availability.
“Vej has to be better,” Tourigny said. “I don't want to say that about any of our players, but that's just the way it is. So it is what it is.”
It’s clear Vejmelka’s runway is getting shorter every game. The Mammoth can’t afford to have a goaltender struggling the way he is. They’re a team not afraid to make a move. All of the goodwill he built up over the past two seasons that culminated in an extension back in 2025 has reached the bottom of the barrel. We have gotten to the point where his final chances are coming up.
“He's in a tough situation,” Tourigny said. “I feel bad for him, but that's on the personal side. On the business side, he has a job to do, and he needs to do it now more than ever."
The Mammoth outshot the Sharks 32-21. That is a game you should win. Going four for six on the penalty kill is ok and so is going two for five on the power play. The Mammoth are badly injured. They played decently during the game. It all comes back to keeping the puck out of their own net and finding ways to finish putting pucks in their opponent’s net.
“Our guys worked really hard,” Tourigny said. “We achieved, we showed character, and we came back. Jonesy had a great night. Scored two big goals for us, which was a key moment. When they had a push in the second period, I thought we regrouped well and scored a big goal. It's frustrating. We have nothing to show for it. It's not a league of moral victory. I think we generated a lot of offense; we almost doubled them in scoring chances.”
The Mammoth do get a point out of this one, bouncing them back into the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. However, they’ve now dropped five straight games. They can’t afford to continue just getting one or fewer points out of games if they want to keep in the race.
In every recent recap article, there’s been a final sentence about the Mammoth really needing to turn this ship around. After allowing five goals and nearly losing in regulation to a team that has really struggled over the past few weeks, that statement couldn’t be truer or said louder.
“It's frustrating right now,” Hayton said. “Having a good start, getting a lead. I think we just have to manage the game better. I know we've talked about that a lot, but just little instances make a difference. You never know when they are, but ultimately, there's gonna be games like that where it's a fine margin of error, and yeah, it's just not good enough.”
The Mammoth will play the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The Canucks are 3-17-1 this season, making them the worst team in the NHL as of Sunday. They’re coming off a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers and will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday before playing the Mammoth.
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