Goaltending Struggles Continue for Mammoth, Drop Fifth Straight Game With Shootout Loss to Sharks

“The margins are tight, and it's likely going to come down to one point at the end of the year,” Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin said. “It's critical that our guys are able to first compete here, understand what's expected, and then go up and be able to execute when they're there. You've got to love hearing that Benny get an opportunity to play in overtime. If he's playing in overtime, you know that he's earned a little trust there.”