Mammoth Bounce Back Yet Again, Edge Out Maple Leafs 3-2

The final member of the top line also had a really good night. Keller registered an assist on all three of the Mammoth’s goals on Tuesday. There’s been some criticism of his game recently too, with his defensive stats on a line with Dylan Guenther and Schmaltz not being the best. Don’t look now, but Keller already has 17 assists this season, which is tied for the fourth most in the NHL, and has 21 points, which is tied for the ninth most in the NHL. He is also on pace for his first 100-point season. The captain has been sneakily good this season, and Tuesday proved it.