Mammoth Come up With 5-4 Win Despite Late Maple Leafs Comeback

“I don't want to sound negative because we won,” Tourigny said. “I'm really happy, and we found a way after a long road trip. If you look around the league, when teams are away for nine days like we were, their winning percentage is not really high…There are always things you need to be aware of and manage to get better. It's important for us; even if we have success, we need to manage it the right way and learn from what we need to do better, so that we can keep being successful. The number one thing that we can’t do is mismanage our success. That will lead to failure, so we don't want to do that.”