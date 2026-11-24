People are quick to harp on goaltending and, to that end, slow down. A lot of the goals were scored off prime scoring chances that Sebastian Cossa didn’t get the opportunity to save. Yes, giving up three straight goals in eight minutes isn’t great, but not all three of those were his fault. Keep in mind as well that Cossa was starting his third straight game, the first time in his NHL career he’s done so. Unlike Karel Vejmelka, he doesn’t have the experience of having a heavy workload at the best level of hockey in the world.