Utah Mammoth
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James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2026 5:13 AMPublished Nov 24, 2026 5:13 AM
In the span of eight minutes, the Utah Mammoth and the Winnipeg Jets combined for five goals. In the other 52 minutes of Monday’s game, there was only one goal. It was an electric start and a trying finish for the Mammoth in Manitoba, and despite a good final 40 minutes, it wasn’t enough to take two points to kick off a week chock-full of division rivalry matchups.
Sometimes, hockey is the cruelest sport possible. If you recall last game, the Mammoth played the Anaheim Ducks and won despite being outshot 31-12. The hockey gods decided to take the Ducks’ fate and show the Mammoth how it feels as they fell 4-2 to the Jets.
This one was weird. Just a little over five minutes in, Gabe Vilardi scored the first goal of the game on his backhand. The Mammoth responded quickly in just a little over a minute, with Andrew Peeke scoring in his second straight game.
From there, the game felt like a ping-pong match. Vilardi netted another goal, followed by a Lawson Crouse goal, followed by a Morgan Barron tally. Altogether, the two teams scored five times in the first 14 minutes of the game.
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It was unfortunate for the Mammoth because they came out of the gates flying. They were playing the Jets hard. However, things happen, and when the dust settled, they found themselves chasing the lead.
“Looking back now, it's upsetting,” Crouse said. “All the goals were scored in the first period. We had a game plan to slow them down, and we didn't execute that. That cost us the game.”
People are quick to harp on goaltending and, to that end, slow down. A lot of the goals were scored off prime scoring chances that Sebastian Cossa didn’t get the opportunity to save. Yes, giving up three straight goals in eight minutes isn’t great, but not all three of those were his fault. Keep in mind as well that Cossa was starting his third straight game, the first time in his NHL career he’s done so. Unlike Karel Vejmelka, he doesn’t have the experience of having a heavy workload at the best level of hockey in the world.
The 3-2 deficit set the tone for the final 46 minutes of the game. Despite the Mammoth playing well, they were chasing the lead. You can play as well as you want, but if you’re losing the hockey game and you can’t find a way to score, you’re doomed.
That was the Mammoth’s main problem. They couldn’t find ways to score. They generated chances; don’t get it wrong. In the first period, the Mammoth outshot the Jets 11-8, then 16-4 in the second, and 9-3 in the third. They got to 36 shots while the Jets only got 15.
However, they couldn’t find ways to finish. Stuart Skinner, who has played decently this season after being forced into the starter's role after Connor Hellebuyck demanded a trade, put on a clinic. Outside of the eight minutes of chaos, Skinner was a brick wall. With that being said, as soon as Vilardi deposited the puck into the empty net to complete his hat trick, this one was over.
Looking at the offense, there were bright spots. The bottom six did a good job of generating chances. However, the top six wasn’t as good as they needed to be, especially the top six. Granted, both Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther were coming back after going through illness and an injury, respectively, but you expect more from them, especially when they were a combined minus-six. Head coach André Tourigny agreed.
“I liked our possession in the O-zone, but we need to execute, and we need to create more movement,” Tourigny said. “I think we created possession, especially Stenny’s line and Haytes' line, but the other two lines did not create as much, and they need to be more in motion.”
When it comes to creating more motion and movement, Tourigny broke down a bit more about what he wants to see from his team.
“It starts individually by moving your feet, and when we get close, we need to be more competitive to win those one-on-one battles and create movement,” Tourigny said. “We try to skill situations where we need to grind. There are moments to make skilled plays. There are moments to grind the game, and we need to be better in the latter.”
That’s a fair take from the coach. You can have all the shots in the world, but if you don’t do well in the little details, you’re not going to go far.
Tourigny is also right about the bottom six. The fourth line of Liam O’Brien, Kevin Stenlund, and Daniil But all finished as plus players in the plus-minus stat line. But actually had a really good game, finishing with an assist and truly making an impact whenever he touched the ice.
It’s a frustrating loss. The Mammoth deserved better. However, so did the Ducks on Saturday. Hockey can really humble you. This was a win the Mammoth really needed, especially against a division rival who is also battling to stay afloat in the standings. This was a win they arguably deserved. However, it’s a win they didn’t get.
“Hockey's a humbling sport,” Crouse said. “We didn't do it in the first period, but we did it in the last two. It doesn't matter. It's unfortunate. We got to be better as players.”
It’s also humbling in the fact that the Mammoth dominated in the second and third period. For 40 minutes, they were fantastic. However, it goes back to an issue the team has faced before during their earlier days in Utah. You have to play the full 60 minutes of hockey to really secure your chance of winning. Not 40 minutes, not even 59 minutes. Competing in the full 60 is the goal and is what really pushes your team closer to the win.
“That was good, but it's not a 40-minute game,” Tourigny said. “It's a 60-minute game,” Tourigny said. “In the second and third, we didn't give much. But unfortunately, we could not score a big goal, and we need to be able to do both. We need to be able to start on time and be stingy defensively, and we need to be able to score the big goal at the key moment and generate more than we did.”
This loss wasn’t the worst the Mammoth have had this season, but it could sting the most. They will play half of their division over the next five days. All three of those teams that they’ll play currently occupy playoff spots. They’re all road games, too. It is a very rough schedule to finish out November, not to mention the final game of the month is against the Montreal Canadiens, who just acquired Dylan Larkin.
The loss to the Jets also keeps the Mammoth outside of a playoff spot. They are one point behind both the Jets and the St. Louis Blues for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. If they had won this one, they would’ve hopped over those two teams and the Nashville Predators for the top wild card spot in the conference.
So, going into a very tough barn in St. Paul and playing the best team in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Wild, the Mammoth have to put their game faces on and go to work. Play like it’s the last game they’ll play this season. It will be an uphill battle, especially with only one day of rest, but it’s the attitude they’ll have to have if they want to win and keep pace with the rest of the West.
“It's a huge game,” Crouse said. “This whole trip's huge, but one game at a time. Sucks to lose this one. We got to get the next.”
The Mammoth will play the Wild on Wednesday. The Wild are 17-3-5 and are coming off a three-game trip out west against the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and San Jose Sharks, whom they played on Monday.
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