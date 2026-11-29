There’s the defense. This game wasn’t the blueline’s fault. There is some cause for concern on the blueline, though. Mikhail Sergachev did not play most of the game due to a lower-body injury. There hasn’t been any update on him or how serious this injury could be. Right now, Nick DeSimone was the one defenseman who didn’t play on Saturday. Outside of him, the only options the Mammoth have now in the depth chart are Tomas Lavoie, Terrell Goldsmith, and Montana Onyebuchi, all of whom arguably shouldn’t be in the NHL right now.