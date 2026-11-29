Utah Mammoth
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Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 6:33 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 6:33 AM
The Dallas Stars have been one of the best teams in the Central Division for a while. They have made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons and have made four Western Conference Final appearances across those seasons, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2020. The point is that they are a great hockey team. They might be tied for second in their division, but they are a well-built hockey team.
The Utah Mammoth are a very solid hockey team. They obviously made the playoffs last season and are a young team vying to take the next step forward. However, Saturday’s game showed that the Mammoth are still not a great hockey team yet and have issues to fix before they can reach that level.
“Tonight was obviously a huge game for our group, finishing off this road trip,” Barrett Hayton said. “Thought in the first stretch, we did some of the things we needed to do to compete tonight. We knew it was going to be a hard and heavy game. We knew in our zone we needed to defend hard, defend quick, and be a war on the net and stuff. We knew we had to play the same way offensively. It's disappointing.”
There are some good parts of the Mammoth that showed on Saturday night. Logan Cooley will be a key piece in helping the team win it all one day and be a consistently good team like the Stars. He was one of two players between both teams to score twice.
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Cooley’s first goal was also the Mammoth’s first of the game. It came from a smart pass off the boards from Anders Lee, and all the young forward had to do was tuck it in. Lee also helped on Cooley’s second by providing an excellent screen while the forward put home the puck.
Ironically, Cooley was still a minus player on Saturday. It proves that, as good as Cooley is and even though he can put up goals, he and the Mammoth cannot outscore their problems every single game.
It goes back to generating chances and trying to finish off plays. If you look up and down the scoresheet, three players catch the eye. Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse, and Vincent Trocheck. Trocheck and Crouse were both a minus-three. Keller was a minus-four.
While the plus-minus stat line isn’t a very great stat to judge players’ play on, a whole line being a minus-three or above does warrant some sort of concern. That’s not to say every player on the line was completely awful. Crouse had a huge block that sent him to the bench in pain. All three of the players had been playing really well coming into this one. However, for every good game, there’s likely a bad one ahead, and this wasn’t a great game for the top line.
Meanwhile, the Stars' top players were very good. Jason Robertson had two goals and four points, Mikko Rantanen had two goals, and Miro Heiskanen had five points. The Mammoth couldn’t contain them, and that’s a major reason why they lost.
“We gave up too much,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Give credit to Dallas; they're heavy on puck. They're difficult to contain, but I think we did a better job in the third period. I think the first was just okay. The second was difficult, but we fought hard. Third period, we fought hard.”
The Mammoth allowed seven goals on Saturday. Why did that happen? Let’s look at the two things that could’ve caused it.
There’s the defense. This game wasn’t the blueline’s fault. There is some cause for concern on the blueline, though. Mikhail Sergachev did not play most of the game due to a lower-body injury. There hasn’t been any update on him or how serious this injury could be. Right now, Nick DeSimone was the one defenseman who didn’t play on Saturday. Outside of him, the only options the Mammoth have now in the depth chart are Tomas Lavoie, Terrell Goldsmith, and Montana Onyebuchi, all of whom arguably shouldn’t be in the NHL right now.
“There's a limit at some point, I won’t lie,” Tourigny said. “That's just the truth. But we need to find a way.”
With Sergachev’s absence, it gave opportunities to others. Gregor Biber was the player who got the most opportunities. He went from 9:33 of ice time to 16:40. He also finished with a plus-one. That’s a pretty good second NHL game.
Speaking of rookies, Yegor Borikov made his NHL debut against the Stars. He ended up scoring his first NHL goal as well, becoming the first Belarusian player in NHL history to score in his debut. He’s also the Mammoth rookie to produce a point in his NHL debut. Borikov’s debut breaks the Mammoth record for most NHL debuts in a single season with three (passing the two from last season).
“I really like his game,” Tourigny said. “I like what he brings. The way he played the game, he played with threat. He played with intensity. He's on the puck. He's relentless. I like it.”
Dmitri Simashev might’ve been a minus-one, but he continued his point streak with an assist. The defenseman now has three straight games with a point. It was also his third straight game with ice time over 20 minutes.
With the defense mostly ruled out (there were some issues, which is to be expected with a 7-4 loss), let’s look at the other thing that could’ve caused seven goals to go in. That would be the goaltending.
It sucks to rag on goaltending. It’s one player against pucks being thrown at you. However, the Mammoth’s goaltending was not good on Saturday. Sebastian Cossa gave up six goals on 27 shots. He finished with a .778 save percentage.
Friday’s game against the Nashville Predators didn’t feature good goaltending either. The tandem of Cossa and Karel Vejmelka hasn’t been good enough. Yes, both goaltenders have a record above .500. Yes, this is Cossa’s first NHL season. However, the Mammoth cannot outscore their problems, and they need reliable goaltending to win, and they haven’t gotten that this season.
“We scored four goals tonight, so we must have done something right,” Tourigny said. “But we need to keep the puck out of our net. If you don't keep the puck out of your net, it’s the same thing as the past two games. We need to be able to keep the puck out of our net.”
There isn’t a lot that hasn’t been said already about the goaltending. It’s a problem, and it needs fixing.
Let’s look at some of the solutions that have been recommended on social media. A popular one is calling up Michael Hrabal. The goaltender has been great in the American Hockey League with a 7-2-1 record and a .930 save percentage.
That’s great and all, but slow your roll. Why rush a prospect that shouldn’t be rushed? Why shouldn’t you let your food marinate or rest when it tastes better if you do that? A reminder that this is Hrabal’s first pro season after he came over very late last season. You also have to remember that the team in front of him is a very stacked team. He’s still a 21-year-old kid. He needs time to develop.
Call up Jaxson Stauber? Not so fast either. He’s not a starter in the NHL. At most, he’s a fringe backup. He didn’t do so well in his last call-ups in Utah, finishing with an overall .892 save percentage. You also have to wonder how much trust the Mammoth staff has in Stauber after choosing to call up Matt Villalta over him the past couple of seasons.
Outside of goaltending, the big rumor is Simon Edvinsson and trading for him, especially as the deadline looms. I’ll have more on that in another article, but at the end of the day, goaltending is the problem, not the defense.
The Mammoth finish their Central Division road trip with a 2-2-0 record. While that’s not a bad record, .500 won’t get you into the playoffs (well, unless you’re in the third spot in the Pacific Division). They currently sit outside a playoff spot by a point. Most of the teams in front of them have a game or two in hand.
There’s a lot to think about heading into a two-game homestand for the Mammoth. They’re facing more injuries, they are nearing a .500 record, their goaltenders are really struggling, and they sit outside a playoff spot. It’s going to be real interesting heading into the final game of November how the Mammoth decide to tackle those problems. Whatever they do, the results need to be different from the 7-4 loss to the Stars and the final results of this road trip. Whatever they do needs to get them closer to the type of team the Stars are.
“We're a group that responds to adversity well,” Hayton said. “We have a lot of pride in our group, but at the same time, we don't want to be in a situation where that's what it takes to get us to play the right way, play the way we need to play, play to our identity. We just need to reflect on this, talk about the trip as a whole, as a group, and find a way to make that our every game, every day identity.”
The Mammoth will play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The Canadiens are 14-9-4 and are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. They are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
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