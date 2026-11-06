Mammoth Lose Thrilling 5-4 Game to Canadiens in Overtime Despite Red Hot Power Play

He was the other reason why the Mammoth stayed in this game despite being outshot. Cossa at times had the Canadiens shooting at him like a shooting gallery during the penalty kills. The goaltender ended up making 30 saves on 35 shots. He does not deserve to be blamed for this loss at all. In fact, if anything, Cossa deserves to start on either Saturday against the Ottawa Senators or Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.