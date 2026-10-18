Mammoth Need to Have Mind of a Goldfish After Disappointing 6-2 Blowout Loss to Oilers

“In Edmonton, we played 10 out of 10 game for me,” Tourigny said. “That's as good as we have played maybe ever, and it was a tight game. That was really tight. So you need to be ready to do it again because you knew if they lost the first game, they're coming in the second game, they will be ready. So, back in front of our fans, that's too bad we could not work like we did in the third and compete at that level for 60.”