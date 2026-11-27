So, the Mammoth got a point. Ultimately, they needed two to really close the gap between them and the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference. To begin overtime, no one could really blame you if you thought the Mammoth were going to walk away with just one. The Predators dominated them for half of the extra period, putting up some really dangerous opportunities while not allowing the Mammoth to even touch the puck once, while Dylan Guenther and Simashev were left on the ice for an extremely long shift.