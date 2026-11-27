Utah Mammoth
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Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 11:33 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 11:33 PM
Hope you had some leftovers remaining for Friday afternoon’s game, because if you're watching the Utah Mammoth and Nashville Predators, there was no way you were leaving your couch. Once again, the Mammoth put on a show against one of their Central Division foes in a back-and-forth post-Thanksgiving afternoon showdown.
The Mammoth showed their offense can outlast others even despite poor goaltending. They showed they can find ways to win even when adversity presses them. This wasn’t the prettiest win by the team. It wasn’t the most complete either. However, the Mammoth pulled off a very crucial 6-5 shootout win.
“Everybody on the bench knows we can score goals,” MacKenzie Weegar said. “It would have been nice to get that win in regulation for sure, but I thought we found a way.”
Just like Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild, it didn’t seem like that’s the way it would go early on. 52 seconds into the game, Filip Forsberg scored on the Predators’ first shot of the game, forcing the Mammoth to chase the lead early on.
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It wasn’t a fantastic goal to give up early for Karel Vejmelka. Neither was the power-play goal from Roman Josi, which was a shorthanded tally from the middle of the Mammoth’s zone. It put the team in a 2-0 hole with little time remaining.
Vejmelka didn’t have nearly as good a game as he did on Wednesday against the Wild. There were some goals that he probably wants back after reviewing the footage. The two third-period goals scored by Ross Colton and Mavrik Borque were also bad goals given up by him. There are some you can blame the defense for, but arguably, four of the five goals scored by the Predators were definitely ones Vejmelka could’ve saved.
Being able to stare down adversity and rebound is something good teams know how to do. It’s something the Mammoth have struggled with sometimes this season. That wasn’t the case on Friday. With around four minutes left in the first period, the Mammoth got to work.
Clayton Keller scored off a backhanded shot to cut the Predators’ lead in half. With six seconds left in the period, Mikhail Sergachev capitalized with a shot from the blueline to tie the game heading into intermission. That’s called resilience.
We have to speak about the offensive output from the blueline. They have really shown up when it’s mattered. Andrew Peeke and Sergachev are both in the Mammoth’s top 10 in points. Sergachev, Peeke, and Dmitri Simashev are in the Mammoth’s top 10 in goals. Even without their best defensive pairing of Nate Schmidt and John Marino, the blueline has done a really good job of generating offense and playing a solid defensive game.
It’s not just Peeke, Sergachev, and Simashev either. Weegar had a very good game on Friday with three assists. He’s in the Mammoth’s top 10 in assists.
“Weegs is a warrior,” Anders Lee said. “He plays heavy and hard minutes, and that's not easy. He's also really heavy with the puck, and that's why he's sitting here tonight on the score sheet: he can make that first pass. He can look someone off, find you in the middle in the neutral zone, and he delivers the puck in the O zone. He's just an all-around player.”
Zac Jones didn’t have much on the scoresheet against the Predators, but he, too, has had some big offensive games as of late despite being expected not to play a full-time role on the blueline.
Speaking of the blueline, Gregor Biber made his NHL debut against the Predators. He is the very first Utah-drafted player to make his debut with the team. He joins Maveric Lamoureux, Dmitri Simashev, Daniil But, and Artem Duda as the five players who have played their first NHL game with the Mammoth. Biber, who has been extremely effective in Tucson, also had a solid first NHL game, getting 9:33 of ice time, two shots, and finishing as a plus-one.
“He was pretty good,” head coach André Tourigny said. “He moved the puck well. He closed quickly. For a guy in a serious game and not a lot of practice because of the schedule lately, I think he did pretty well.”
Yet, it was an old friend who ended up torturing the Mammoth’s blueline in the third period. Former Mammoth Alex Kerfoot scored the opening goal of the third period and nearly got another. However, video coach Hunter Cherni worked his magic and challenged for a high-stick on the play. That ended up being the right move, and the Mammoth stayed either tied or within one goal for the remainder of the game because of that.
Lee, who has struggled to get going offensively, also had a good game. He scored twice, including the tying goal on a breakaway opportunity with 3:55 remaining. The goals were his first two in over a month. While the Mammoth aren’t expecting Lee to be one of the primary goal scorers on this team, you hope that this game isn’t the only game in the next month where the forward scores. Regardless, it was a big game for the forward.
So, the Mammoth got a point. Ultimately, they needed two to really close the gap between them and the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference. To begin overtime, no one could really blame you if you thought the Mammoth were going to walk away with just one. The Predators dominated them for half of the extra period, putting up some really dangerous opportunities while not allowing the Mammoth to even touch the puck once, while Dylan Guenther and Simashev were left on the ice for an extremely long shift.
“I was laughing, actually, for him,” Weegar said. “Sima's not there for me yet when I give the atta boys, but I'm a little hard on him. We had a good chuckle for him. He couldn't catch his breath there for a long time, but nonetheless, he stuck with it, and he battled. He's a great player, but we watched him suffer there when he came back to the bench for a little bit.”
Vejmelka needs to be shouted out for his performance in overtime. While he was a reason why the Mammoth didn’t get a win in regulation, he was a reason why the Mammoth ultimately ended up with two points after the first 60. The goaltender lifted the Mammoth to a near-perfect shootout, stopping the three Predators attempts while Vincent Trocheck scored the winner on the other side.
As previously noted, this was a crucial and massive win for the Mammoth. Why? Because not only are they in a three-way tie for the two wild card spots in the Western Conference, but they’re also now one point back of being in a three-way tie for second place in the Central Division. The entire Central Division is a bloodbath, with every single team except the Chicago Blackhawks being either in a playoff spot or, at the very least, just one point back of one.
This win ensures the Mammoth will remain in the mix heading into tomorrow’s game. That’s massive. Yes, winning this one in regulation would’ve been better, as it would’ve prevented the Predators from getting a point, and it would’ve given the Mammoth another regulation win- the thing that’s currently keeping them out of a playoff spot. However, a win is a win, and getting the extra point is massive, especially on this road trip.
“This trip is an unbelievably hard trip, and now we have four out of six points, and we want to push for a six out of eight,” Tourigny said. “It's four wins in our last five games. I think we want to build off it. We don't want that to be an achievement. We want that to be a blueprint.”
Being in a playoff spot right now would’ve also been a more favorable outcome, but you can’t be mad at where the Mammoth are right now, especially after all the injuries they’ve gone through and the middling November they had. Just don’t look at the Pacific Division and the under .500 record the third-place Anaheim Ducks have while they sit in a playoff spot. You might get a little frustrated.
After the win against the Wild, it was mentioned that winning is great, but winning consistently needs to be the goal. With wins in four of their past five, tomorrow might be the greatest test of that for the Mammoth. They’ll play Saturday night against the Dallas Stars, one of the teams they’re chasing. Just like Wednesday, they’ll need to enter that game on a clean slate.
“We made mistakes tonight,” Lee said. “There's no doubt about it, and we'll take a look at them and eliminate those for tomorrow because Dallas is another strong team, another big team in the division, and we'll have to be better.”
Hopefully, it will be a cleaner game than their win against the Predators. However, as messy as Friday’s win might’ve been, a win is a win, and it was a very big one for the Mammoth.
The Mammoth will play the Stars next on Saturday night. The Stars are 15-8-2 and are coming off a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
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