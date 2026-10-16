Mammoth Show They Can Beat Anyone in the NHL, Beat Oilers 4-2

Yamamoto has put the Mammoth in an interesting situation with his explosive start. When Michael Carcone eventually comes back from injury, who has also had a good start to the season, they’ll have to remove someone from the lineup if they want to put him back in. Do they put Daniil But in the press box, who has also looked good this season and was trusted by Tourigny to defend against McDavid and Draisaitl with less than two minutes left? Maybe Kevin Stenlund, whose role has been done well by someone like Vincent Trocheck?