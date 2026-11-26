Utah Mammoth
179 Members•2,105 Posts
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 5:09 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 5:09 AM
There’s just something to go crazy about in Minnesota for the Utah Mammoth. In four of the past five games in St. Paul, the Mammoth have won big against the Minnesota Wild. Wednesday’s game was especially big, with the Wild on a 15-game point streak and the away team losing a playoff spot to two Central Division rivals.
Yet, against all odds, the Mammoth pulled off an impressive win against one of the best teams in the NHL. It took everything they had, including a penalty kill for the final couple of minutes of the game, but they did it. While they don’t regain a postseason spot, they do inch within a point of reclaiming a wild card spot in the Western Conference.
A big thing the Mammoth did that they haven’t done in the past couple of games is start early. Granted, there was a little bit of luck involved. The Wild gave Karel Vejmelka a couple of shots to turn away to kick off the first period. This was Vejmelka's first start in a while, with Sebastian Cossa getting the past three games. Going in cold can be an issue sometimes with goaltenders.
Vejmelka has struggled recently with his play. However, the goalie stood strong and gave his team a chance, and they took it. Vincent Trocheck slung the puck at the net, and Lawson Crouse tipped it in for an early Mammoth lead.
Related stories
“On that goal, we took the middle of the neutral zone, built some speed, and went to the net and got a tip on the puck,” head coach André Tourigny said. “It's a little bit of a textbook, but it was our first shot on that. At the same time, it's not like we were all over them and we dominated them. It's not the kind of team you can get in their building and kick them out. You need to go toe to toe with them.”
If you remember the last time these two teams met, there was quite a bit of physicality. There was no love lost from that outing. In the first period, there were five penalties combined between the two teams. If you thought that was a lot, the second period probably blew your mind.
To open up the second period, Jack McBain and Michael McCarron dropped the gloves. It was McCarron’s second straight game against the Mammoth with a fight. Liam O’Brien joined him that stat line minutes later with a fight against Nick Foligno.
“Just realizing that when you're in those moments, throughout the start of the second, there was a lot of emotion and just embracing it, using it, but not getting caught up in it,” Crouse said. “I think we did a good job of once that you know all that stuff kind of came to an end. I think we did a good job of finding our game a little bit again.”
Even outside of the fights, there were still five different penalties between the two teams. The scoring between the Mammoth and the Wild also kept the officials busy. Logan Cooley scored from a weird side angle on the power play to put the Mammoth up 2-0. Minnesota native Bobby Brink kept the Wild within one.
Speaking of Cooley, he had a big night. He got the power-play goal, obviously, but as usual, his efforts showed on and off the scoresheet. Cooley had a very underrated two-way game, helping the Mammoth never lose the lead.
Cooley was also a big help on the game-winning goal. He made an unreal pass to Dylan Guenther, who sniped home the puck with his usual wrist shot. It’s good to see Guenther on the scoresheet after going through injury. It was his first goal since Nov. 3.
“I felt it (the goal) helped a lot,” Guenther said. “I'm feeling better now, and I just want to help this team. I had a better game tonight, and I have ways to go, but it's a good step.”
Speaking of the younger players, it wasn’t just the usual duo of Cooley and Guenther making an impact. The 2023 first-round picks combined for the third goal of the game. Daniil But helped tie up the defender, and Dmitri Simashev made some nice dangles to put the puck past Filip Gustavsson.
Simashev has been heating up as of late. He has two goals in the past four games and has really blossomed into a top-four defenseman. While the injuries have really hampered the Mammoth, they have really given guys like Simashev and Zac Jones a chance to go out and prove themselves. So far, the results from those two, especially, have been good.
It all comes back to penalties with these two teams. Four penalties, including a major to finish out the game, occurred in the third period. That major, taken by Barrett Hayton, could’ve been detrimental to the Mammoth’s chances of winning and could’ve sent them to a second straight loss on the road trip.
However, the penalty kill came up big. They killed off the entirety of the double high-sticking penalty to end the Wild's point streak and get a big 4-3 win. In total, they went five for six on the penalty kill.
“Our PK was amazing,” Tourigny said. “I think the pace we had- that's a hell of a power play on the other side- and I think we played well in the neutral zone, made it hard on them on the injuries, and played with a lot of pace in the D zone, and won a lot of battles. Too bad we gave up one on the clearing, but solid job by the PK, and I think we had contributions from everybody.”
The power play also came up big. Going one for two is a pretty good stat. All in all, the special teams were a major reason why the Mammoth took down their division rivals. It’s a big reason why the Mammoth are back in the chase for a playoff spot.
It’s an understatement to say how big this week is for the Mammoth. As previously mentioned, this whole road trip is against Central Division opponents. These are points that could make or break the Mammoth’s chances at a playoff spot. That’s why the loss to the Winnipeg Jets was such a major disappointment.
“A big roadie would be tough to go down two at the start, so it was a huge game, and just got to flush it after tonight and get ready for Nashville,” Guenther said.
Yet, the Mammoth managed to rebound. They came up with a big two-point lead and snapped the Wild's 15-game point streak. That is something that a lot of teams couldn’t do.
While they don’t go into the Thanksgiving benchmark in a playoff spot, they are close enough to say they go into Thursday on a high note. However, despite the big win, they need to go into Friday’s matchup against the Nashville Predators with the same mindset as always. It’s a clean slate, and two points are a necessity.
The Mammoth proved they can beat anyone with Wednesday’s win. Time to prove they can beat anyone consistently on Friday.
The Mammoth will play the Predators on Friday morning. The Predators are 13-6-5 and are coming off a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy