“On that goal, we took the middle of the neutral zone, built some speed, and went to the net and got a tip on the puck,” head coach André Tourigny said. “It's a little bit of a textbook, but it was our first shot on that. At the same time, it's not like we were all over them and we dominated them. It's not the kind of team you can get in their building and kick them out. You need to go toe to toe with them.”