“Do I think we're playing well?” head coach André Tourigny said. “Do I think we're doing a lot of good things? Yes. Having said that, you need to play with the cards you have in front of you, and through injury or through tough trouble or whatever. It's not an excuse. You need to find a way, and we need to find a way. We're at that point where there are no excuses. We need to find a way.”