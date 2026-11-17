Utah Mammoth
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Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 7:33 AMPublished Nov 17, 2026 7:33 AM
Out of the past six losses for the Utah Mammoth, Monday’s 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks was the most concerning. Not only did the Mammoth play the worst team in the NHL who had only won four games leading into this one but they also were playing against Nikita Tolopilo, who hadn’t played a game this season and was the Canucks’ fourth-string goaltender heading into this season.
You can pin the six straight losses on the injuries or whatever. This has gotten out of hand. Funny enough, the Mammoth didn’t play outrageously bad on Monday. Yet, they did enough to give the Canucks their second straight win for the first time this season.
“Do I think we're playing well?” head coach André Tourigny said. “Do I think we're doing a lot of good things? Yes. Having said that, you need to play with the cards you have in front of you, and through injury or through tough trouble or whatever. It's not an excuse. You need to find a way, and we need to find a way. We're at that point where there are no excuses. We need to find a way.”
Once again heading into this one, the Mammoth lost yet another player to injury. Artem Duda, after blocking a shot in practice, was labeled with a day-to-day lower-body injury. The team did get back Logan Cooley, who immediately slotted onto the top line and had 23:48 of ice time, the second most among all Mammoth skaters.
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“He's one of the best players in the world,” Vincent Trocheck said. “So having him on the ice anytime is going to help us out.”
Throughout the first period and most of the second, the Mammoth actually did a lot right. They outshot the Canucks, they had a lot of good scoring chances, and Karel Vejmelka made some really solid saves.
Yet, it was the Canucks who struck first. On the power play, Jake DeBrusk capitalized to open the scoring. It was a goal that, out of the three Vejmelka let in, was the one he shouldn’t be blamed for. Lawson Crouse did a great job defending, but DeBrusk battled enough to get the puck into the back of the net.
Trocheck tied the game with his first goal since Oct. 22. Cooley assisted, giving him a point in his very first game back. However, minutes later, Filip Chytil scored on a wraparound attempt. That goal came after a bad turnover by Mikhail Sergachev and Vejmelka being out of position.
Despite that, the Mammoth still stuck around. The second line of Anders Lee, Barrett Hayton, and Kailer Yamamoto had a couple of good shifts in particular that resulted in a great windmill save by Tolopilo. Eventually, Hayton capitalized to once again tie the game up. Yamamoto made a great pass to get the puck to the forward.
However, just like before, the Mammoth gave up the next goal that eventually became the game-winner. Brock Boeser, on the power play, fired home a shot from a rebound opportunity to put the Canucks up 3-2.
“I feel like we outplayed them for the majority of that game, 50 minutes of it, and then a couple on the penalty kill that we can't give up,” Trocheck said. “But five-on-five, I felt like it was our game the whole night.”
Two big issues led to the two final Canucks goals. The first one is the most obvious, and it’s one that has plagued the Mammoth since the beginning of the season. The goaltending hasn’t gotten any better. Vejmelka had a good start, but he gave up two bad goals at the end.
On the Chytil goal, Vejmelka was out of position, as mentioned. On the Boeser goal, Vejmelka didn’t follow the puck in time, which led to Boeser being able to fire a puck into a wide-open net. Those are opportunities that he should’ve easily saved.
His .875 save percentage is the second-best save percentage that he’s put up in his past five games. That’s not good enough, especially after the goaltender was put on blast by his coach after the loss to the San Jose Sharks. It’s not even about going above and beyond. It’s about making the saves and stops that he did in the past two seasons.
The second thing that led to the two third-period goals from the Canucks, and honestly the first one as well, was the lack of discipline that forced the Mammoth to be shorthanded. The team took three penalties before the end of the third period: a cross-checking penalty and two interference penalties.
The last interference penalty taken by Clayton Keller was the most egregious one of them all. The Mammoth were on the power play, one of the best in the league, with a chance to take a lead in the game. Keller, however, floated over to near his spot and, on his way, casually sent Zeev Buium’s stick flying out of his hands.
That penalty cost the Mammoth the power play and put the Canucks on the man advantage, which eventually led to the Boeser goal. The captain has been super undisciplined so far this season, with 22 penalty minutes through the first 22 games. He had 38 through 82 games last season.
“It's a tough one,” Keller said. “I'm just trying to get to my spot on the power play. I'm not trying to fling his stick. It was, I don't know. It's, yeah. It's just a weird one. I can't blame anyone for it.”
The Mammoth have taken 103 penalties through 22 games. That is the third most in the NHL. While the team’s penalty kill has been pretty solid, they can’t kill every single penalty that is thrown at them.
Look, at the end of the day, the Mammoth did a lot of things right. However, you can win a lot of battles in the stats or advanced stats, but if you don’t win the game, it doesn’t matter. The Mammoth are clearly frustrated, and they showed that at the end of the game, when a brawl broke out at the final buzzer. They should be when they’re losing to the worst team in the league and on a six-game losing streak.
“I feel like we deserve better,” Keller said. “We're still confident. We're gonna get some guys back here soon as well, and we just gotta stay confident. It'll come.”
We’ll see how they respond against one of the best teams in their division. With only two goals against the Canucks despite 35 shots on net and giving up three goals on 24 shots, the odds aren’t looking good. A win is needed, and it’s needed ASAP. This was a bad loss. It can’t continue. Plain and simple.
“We need to find ways to win games,” Tourigny said. “At the end of the day, that's what it is. We can talk about stats. We can win the advanced stats every night, but that doesn't matter. You need to win games. There's no moral victory, and tonight we found a way to lose. That's really disappointing.”
The Mammoth will play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. The Avalanche are 12-6-3 and are coming off a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
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