A Win Against Boston Would Go A Long Way For Utah Mammoth

The Utah Mammoth have had a strange season, to say the least.

To begin the season, the Mammoth looked more than promising, starting 8–2, with a seven-game winning streak that became a new franchise record.

Since starting 8–2, Utah has gone 8–13–3 and has played inconsistently, with its longest winning streak during that stretch reaching just two games. That marks a considerable drop-off from the franchise-record winning streak with which the season began.

It has been a tough and oftentimes frustrating stretch for the Mammoth, but at 16–15–3, Utah still sits fourth in its division and is in a great position despite it all.

With a 5–4 overtime win against the Penguins — a game in which the Mammoth impressively rallied from a 3–0 deficit in the third period before Dylan Guenther got the game winner — Utah now has its second win in a row ahead of its game against the Bruins.

"We need to find a way to get inside and to have the same mentality we had the last couple games," said André Tourigny.

A win tonight would mean a lot for this group, as it would mark its longest win streak since the beginning of the season.

It's also important to build off the positive momentum it had in its surprising comeback against the Penguins. It's not often that you see players like Michael Carcone register two goal games like he did in Pittsburgh.

Getting a comeback win like this is sure to inspire the team to continue to play hard no matter how big of a deficit Utah gets into, but its important that the Mammoth find a way to channel this win into positive momentum in its coming games.

It's especially important that Utah can find consistent play as it deals with Logan Cooley's long term injury. Having the whole team step up to lead a rally like this is a promising sign for the Mammoth, especially when Carcone, Sean Durzi and Nate Schmidt were all scoring goals for the team.

A win now against the Bruins would significantly help the Utah's confidence and momentum as continues life without Cooley. But if the Mammoth wants to be a playoff team, it needed to learn how to win consistently anyway.

After all, winning two games in a row isn't really much of a win streak.