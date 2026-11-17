Utah Mammoth
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Rob Gray - Imagn Images
Rob Gray - Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 9:17 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 9:17 PM
The Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche enter Wednesday's matchup dealing with significant injuries, but Colorado's depth and goaltending could give it the edge over a struggling Utah team.
The Utah Mammoth face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at Delta Center while mired in a six-game losing streak (0-3-3), but surprisingly, this couldn't have come at a better time.
No, not the losing streak. Losing sucks regardless of what time of year it is. But the Mammoth are coming into this game bruised, and so are the Avalanche.
Both teams are dealing with significant injuries, and while Colorado has been one of the NHL's most dominant offensive teams for nearly a decade, even the Avalanche are beginning to feel the effects of a depleted lineup.
Colorado will be without its biggest star, Nathan MacKinnon, who is expected to miss approximately a month with an injury. The reigning Maurice Richard Trophy winner is a massive loss for an offense that typically has no trouble overwhelming opponents.
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Defenseman Cale Makar is also expected to miss two weeks with a lower-body injury, leaving another significant hole on Colorado's blue line.
The Avalanche are also without Josh Manson, who is recovering from an ankle injury. His initial prognosis was approximately two months. Forward Zach L'Heureux, acquired in the offseason to add physicality to the lineup, has also missed much of the season with a long-term lower-body injury.
There was even some concern surrounding goaltender Scott Wedgewood after he abruptly left Sunday's practice. Fortunately for Colorado, he wasn't injured and was simply feeling under the weather.
That's a lot of important pieces missing from a team that has built its reputation on offensive firepower and depth.
Colorado has managed to stay competitive despite the absences, beating Montreal 4-1 on Sunday after dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to Ottawa. The Avalanche have continued to find ways to win, even without two of their biggest stars.
Utah knows that feeling all too well.
The Mammoth have been without defensemen John Marino and Nate Schmidt, while forwards Dylan Guenther and Nick Schmaltz have also missed time. Logan Cooley recently returned after missing three games.
Goaltending has also been an issue for Utah. Karel Vejmelka is 1-6-2 with a 3.73 goals-against average and an .853 save percentage over his past nine starts.
Colorado has had a much better run from Mackenzie Blackwood, who is 7-1-1 in his past nine starts. With the Avalanche playing back-to-back games, Scott Wedgewood is expected to get at least one of the two starts.
Wedgewood briefly caused some concern after leaving Sunday's practice early, but it turned out he was sick, not injured. That's good news for Colorado, especially with so many other players already out.
The Mammoth haven't had the same luck in net, and Vejmelka's recent numbers haven't helped during the losing streak.
Captain Clayton Keller knows the team needs to stay confident despite the results.
"Obviously not good," Keller said of the losing streak via NHL.com's Nicholas Cotsonika. "We feel like we deserve better, but yeah, we're still confident. We're going to get some guys back here soon as well, and yeah, just got to stay confident. It'll come."
Colorado has done a better job managing its injuries, but the Avalanche are still missing some major pieces. For Utah, Wednesday is a chance to take advantage of that and finally get back in the win column.
Both teams will have to work with the players they have available. And with the Winter Classic matchup coming up on New Year's Eve, they'll get another look at each other before the outdoor game.
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