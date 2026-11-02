Bring On the Mountain Blue: Mammoth Reveal Hometown Remix Jersey

Utah Mammoth
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Photo courtesy of the Utah Mammoth
Photo courtesy of the Utah Mammoth
Nov 2, 2026 3:47 PMPublished Nov 2, 2026 3:47 PM
The Utah Mammoth dropped their Hometown Remix jerseys on Monday morning, and surprisingly, it’s what most fans expected and wanted, despite the jersey being one of the only ones not leaked before the release date and time. This will be the Mammoth’s fifth jersey in franchise history and their first-ever alternate uniform.
All 32 NHL teams worked with Fanatics to release jerseys that connect to their hometown roots and symbolize their cities. It is the first league-wide jersey collection since Adidas’ second Reverse Retro drop in 2022.
“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer, said. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture, and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”
For the Mammoth’s part, they went with a Mountain Blue jersey, a color fans have nearly begged the team to use as a main color on a jersey. So much so that fake jerseys using the color have been commonly spotted being worn by fans in the Delta Center concourses. This will be the Mammoth’s first jersey that isn’t black or white.
The main crest is the Mammoth’s alternate “U” logo with a tusk going through the middle of it. It’s the same logo the Mammoth have on their pants on both their home and away jerseys. The logo does have raised embroidery features included inside it.
The Mountain Blue is complemented by unique white and black striping. The white striping, in particular, is textured to look like snow and is shaped like an actual mammoth tusk. A very cool detail indeed.
Perhaps the coolest part of the jersey is the hemline. Printed on it is “Utah,” surrounded by the iconic Wasatch Front. The final detail on the back is the italicized numbers and name bar.
“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics, said. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric, and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”
The Mammoth will wear these jerseys at least five times this season, beginning on Thursday when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. They’ll wear them for the first time at home on Nov. 12 vs. the St. Louis Blues.
The Hometown Remix jerseys will go on sale beginning Monday morning. Fans will be able to purchase them at both the Delta Center and the Select Health Ice Center Mammoth team stores. Blank jerseys will retail for $224.99, while numbered jerseys will retail for $274.99.
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