Bring On the Mountain Blue: Mammoth Reveal Hometown Remix Jersey

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics, said. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric, and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”