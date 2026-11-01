Daniil But Has Been Sent Down to Tucson. Here's Why It's the Right Move

“I don't want him to come down and really respect the game and respect where he's at,” Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin said. “That's a hard thing to do. I think when you come from the NHL, you might not be happy to be here, and there might be a little bit of resentment in your heart and in your mind. Frankly, he hasn't gone through what all the rest of the guys on our team have gone through, and the things that we've been talking about- scenarios that we've been able to absorb, reflect, and refine, and be able to advance and learn- it's hard for a player. We want him to be here. Where his feet can play a direct style of game and just bring the winning habits.”