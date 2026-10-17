Former Mammoth Defenseman Officiates First Pro Game in New Mexico

Oct 17, 2026 3:42 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 3:42 PM
A former Utah Mammoth and Tucson Roadrunners defenseman has exchanged his hockey stick for a whistle to officially begin his officiating career.
Kevin Connauton officiated his first pro game on Friday, reffing the New Mexico Goatheads’ inaugural game against the Idaho Steelheads. The Steelheads ended up winning 4-1, spoiling the ECHL’s newest franchise’s first-ever game.
Connauton helped call 14 penalties during the game; seven were against the Goatheads. Ironically enough, coaching them was Zach Stortini, Connauton’s former assistant coach during his time with the Roadrunners. Playing on the Steelheads was the defenseman's former teammate, Anson Thornton.
During his career, Connauton played three seasons with the Roadrunners, totaling 88 games during that span and producing 25 points. While he never played a game with the Mammoth, he received three NHL call-ups during his two seasons with the organization.
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In total, Connauton played 360 NHL games for the Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, and Dallas Stars. He also played 471 AHL games.
Connauton never officially announced his retirement. However, after a final game with the Roadrunners, in which he took the opening faceoff as a defenseman and skated around the rink postgame with his family, it was perceived as such.
Over the summer, Connauton began his officiating career by heading to Prague to take part in the British Columbia Hockey League’s officiating combine. He also attended the NHL’s officiating combine in Buffalo.