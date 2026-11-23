Utah Mammoth
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Rob Gray - Imagn Images
Rob Gray - Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 3:43 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 3:43 PM
The former Red Wings prospect has seized the starting role in Utah, outperforming veteran Karel Vejmelka to provide the stability and elite netminding this playoff-hungry roster desperately needs.
Like Russ Tyler exclaimed in Disney's D2: The Mighty Ducks, "It's knuckle puck time!" For the Utah Mammoth, it's Cossa time.
Presuming the coaching staff and front office are seeing what we are seeing, Sebastian Cossa has taken over the starting job from Karel Vejmelka. And at this point, it's getting increasingly difficult to argue otherwise.
The 24-year-old Cossa was once viewed as the next great goaltending prospect for the Detroit Red Wings, an Original Six franchise with a storied history between the pipes. Detroit ultimately went in a different direction, trading Cossa to Utah this summer in exchange for a first-round pick. The Red Wings may have moved on, but the Mammoth could be the ones cashing in on his potential.
It hasn't been an entirely straightforward transition, though. Utah seemed committed to giving Vejmelka every opportunity to establish himself as the team's No. 1, and understandably so. He's making $5.75 million this season, compared to Cossa's $2 million. When you're paying a goaltender that kind of money, you don't exactly want to pull the plug at the first sign of trouble.
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But Vejmelka's recent struggles have become impossible to ignore. The 30-year-old has just one win in his last nine starts and has surrendered four or more goals in five of those appearances. That's not just a rough stretch. It's a legitimate cause for concern, especially for a team with playoff aspirations.
Head coach Andre Tourigny has handed Cossa the last two starts, and the young netminder has responded with exactly what Utah needed.
On Wednesday, Cossa shut down the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 victory. Colorado was missing superstar Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar, but the Avalanche still generated plenty of opportunities, outshooting Utah. Cossa turned aside 30 shots in an impressive performance that gave the Mammoth a much-needed boost.
He followed that up Saturday with another strong outing, leading Utah to a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. It was a fitting way to close out the homestand, and an even better birthday present for Cossa, who turned 24 on Saturday.
"Feeling really good about my game," Cossa told reporters.
And rightfully so.
Cossa has long been regarded as a high-end prospect, but there has always been a degree of uncertainty surrounding when he would make the jump and establish himself at the NHL level. The talent was never really in question. The timing was.
Detroit eventually moved on, but Utah saw an opportunity and took a chance. That gamble is beginning to pay off in a big way.
Cossa has just 11 NHL games under his belt, but his progression has been encouraging. He's showing more confidence, making difficult saves look routine, and giving the Mammoth something they haven't consistently received from their goaltending lately: stability.
If he continues trending in this direction, Utah could have a legitimate problem on its hands, albeit a good one. What happens to Vejmelka and his $5.75 million contract if Cossa continues to run away with the starting job?
That's a question for general manager Bill Armstrong and the front office to figure out. But the bigger question might be just how good this Mammoth team can be with Cossa playing like this.
Utah may have stumbled into a goaltending change that could dramatically alter the trajectory of its season. And if Cossa continues to deliver, the Mammoth might have found their starting goaltender — and potentially a cornerstone of their franchise — much sooner than anyone expected.
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