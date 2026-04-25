Lawson Crouse’s Two Goals Lift Mammoth Past Golden Knights in Game 3

Lawson Crouse scored twice and Karel Vejmelka stood firm as the Utah Mammoth earned the first home playoff win in franchise history, beating Vegas 4-2 to grab a 2-1 series lead.
The Utah Mammoth delivered the biggest win of their young postseason history Friday night, using a four-goal surge and a sharp performance from Karel Vejmelka to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series at Delta Center.
With the victory, Utah claimed the first home playoff win in franchise history and moved ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven matchup.
Lawson Crouse scored twice in the second period, helping turn a tense, physical contest into a statement night for the home side. MacKenzie Weegar added a goal and an assist, Dylan Guenther connected on the power play, and Clayton Keller contributed two assists as Utah’s top players repeatedly found openings against a veteran Vegas club.
The atmosphere inside Delta Center carried playoff urgency from puck drop, but Utah settled first.
Weegar opened the scoring late in the first period when he stepped into a loose puck high in the zone and drove a shot through Carter Hart after it glanced off the goaltender’s mask. Minutes later, Guenther doubled the lead on the power play, wiring a one-timer under the crossbar from the left circle.
That sequence shifted the game.
Crouse Breaks It Open
Vegas pressed early in the second, but Utah responded with speed and directness through the neutral zone. Crouse made it 3-0 by redirecting a centering pass on the rush, then struck again less than six minutes later with a clean wrist shot from the slot that beat Hart to the blocker side.
By then, the Golden Knights were chasing both the scoreboard and the pace.
Hart finished with eight saves as Utah capitalized on its best looks and forced Vegas into uncomfortable stretches defending off the rush.
Jack Eichel finally got Vegas on the board later in the second, cleaning up a rebound at the top of the crease to cut the deficit to 4-1. Nic Dowd added another in the third period, but the push came too late to erase Utah’s control over the first 40 minutes.
Vejmelka Holds Firm
While Utah’s finishing supplied the headlines, Vejmelka’s steadiness anchored the result. He turned aside 30 shots and weathered Vegas pressure in the opening period and again during a late third-period push.
The Golden Knights generated more volume than the final score suggested, but too many chances came after Utah had already established command.
Now the pressure shifts to Vegas, the Pacific Division’s top seed, which suddenly trails in a series many expected it to dictate.
Game 4 is set for Monday in Utah, where the Mammoth now have both momentum and belief.