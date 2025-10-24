Logan Cooley Naturally Nets Utah Mammoth's First Natural Hat Trick

It took just 4:48 of game time for Logan Cooley to make history in the Utah Mammoth’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

What exactly did Cooley do in such a short span? He scored three consecutive goals to record Utah’s first natural hat trick.

"I feel good," said Cooley to Mammoth rinkside reporter Sarah Merrifield. "Seems like everything is following me which is nice. Hopefully I could put a few more in tonight.”

Even with the Blues bringing out starting goalie Jordan Binnington — who originally was slated to sit behind backup Joel Hofer for this game — Utah’s rhythm wasn’t disrupted at all, Cooley made sure of that.

To make it all the more impressive, Cooley managed to score his three goals despite limited puck possession.

As Utah analyst Dominic Moore pointed out on the broadcast, Cooley possessed the puck for just six total seconds in the offensive zone.

Not only does that highlight Cooley’s quick shot selection, but it also shows the strong chemistry he has with linemates Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka.

Though the game against the Blues isn’t over yet — hockey is a three-period game, after all — Utah has to be impressed with the play from its second line. After all, it takes a great performance to earn a natural hat trick.

But now, Utah will need to focus not choking away its 4-0 lead it gained in the first period.

Check back later for a full recap of the game!