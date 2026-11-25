Utah Mammoth
179 Members•2,105 Posts
Matt Krohn - Imagn Images
Matt Krohn - Imagn Images
Matt Krohn - Imagn Images
Matt Krohn - Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 5:06 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 5:06 PM
The Utah Mammoth continue their road trip Wednesday night with a tough test against a red-hot Minnesota Wild team that sits atop the NHL standings.
Utah is walking into one of the toughest buildings in the NHL on Wednesday night, and the team waiting on the other side of the ice isn't making things any easier.
The Mammoth continue their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena, where they'll get a crack at the NHL's top team. Minnesota enters the night at 18-3-5 and riding a 10-game point streak (8-0-2), while Utah is looking to find some consistency after going 3-4-3 over its last 10 games.
The Mammoth (12-10-3) are coming off a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg, with Andrew Peeke and Lawson Crouse providing the offense. Sebastian Cossa stopped 11 of 14 shots in the defeat. Utah has now dropped some ground in the Central Division, sitting seventh with 27 points.
Minnesota, meanwhile, has been rolling. The Wild are coming off a 5-2 win over San Jose, led by a two-goal night from Joel Eriksson Ek. Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber and Blake Coleman also found the back of the net, while Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in his season debut after returning from injury.
Related stories
Kaprizov has been the driving force behind Minnesota's attack, leading the team with 19 goals, 30 assists and 49 points. Matt Boldy is next in goals with 14, while Quinn Hughes has chipped in 34 points, including 26 assists.
The Wild have been dangerous at both ends of the ice. They're allowing just 2.19 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL, while averaging 3.65 goals per game, good for fifth in the league. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has been a major part of that success, posting a 16-2-4 record with a 1.99 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.
Utah will have to find a way to crack that defense, and its power play could be a good place to start. The Mammoth rank third in the NHL with a 31.8% conversion rate, compared to Minnesota's sixth-ranked unit at 25.8%.
The road power play has been particularly productive for Utah. Its 19 power-play goals away from home lead the NHL, while its 44 total road goals rank sixth. Against a Minnesota team that rarely gives up much, the Mammoth will need to make the most of their opportunities.
There's also a chance for several Utah players to hit personal milestones. Barrett Hayton is one assist away from reaching 100 career NHL assists, while Clayton Keller needs two more to reach 400. Dylan Guenther is also two assists shy of 100 career assists and will look to build on his return to the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury. Wednesday will mark his second game back.
Wednesday marks the second of four meetings between the division rivals this season and the first of two in Minnesota. The Wild took the first matchup on Oct. 27, and Utah will have another opportunity to even the season series when the teams meet again Jan. 25.
The Mammoth won't have much time to dwell on Wednesday's result, either. They'll remain on the road for games against Nashville on Friday and Dallas on Saturday before returning home to host Montreal on Nov. 30.
Puck drop against Minnesota is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. The game will air on Utah16 and Mammoth+, with radio coverage available on the Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone and SiriusXM.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy