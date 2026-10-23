Mammoth Sign Artem Duda to Two-Year Extension

Utah Mammoth
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Ben Bradley-Tucson Roadrunners
Ben Bradley-Tucson Roadrunners
Oct 23, 2026 11:26 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 11:26 PM
Artem Duda’s first NHL call-up has already gotten off to a great start. On Friday, the defenseman signed a two-year extension with the Utah Mammoth with an average annual value (AAV) of $925,000 that will kick in on July 1, 2027.
Duda’s new contract will be a two-way deal in the first year and will change to a one-way deal in the second year. The defenseman is currently in the final year of his entry-level deal with a $950,000 AAV.
After being drafted 36th overall in 2022 by the Arizona Coyotes, Duda has had a weird path to the pros. He split the 2022-23 season between the KHL and the VHL and then tried to join the University of Maine the following year. His NCAA eligibility was denied and opted to join Toronto Metropolitan University for that season.
Duda made his pro debut during the 2024-25 season with the AHL Tucson Roadrunners. The defenseman produced 29 points in 70 games and played three playoff games, putting up a goal and an assist. Last season, Duda played 27 games before sustaining a leg injury that forced him to undergo knee surgery, effectively ending his season.
In September, Duda returned to the ice for the first time since January, playing in the Mammoth’s rookie tournament. With a strong showing in the tournament and a good training camp, the defenseman was one of the last cuts by the Mammoth, playing in the majority of the preseason.
“I feel like I’m the strongest person I’ve ever been,” Duda said during rookie camp. “Everything is good. The knee is good. I’m skating and playing physically. I just have to keep going like that.”
Duda has played six games with the Roadrunners so far this season, producing three points. He’s played mainly on the top pair with Robbie Russo. With the strong start and injuries to John Marino and Michael Carcone, Duda earned his first NHL call-up on Tuesday, which was the Mammoth’s first call-up of the season.
“Duda has been one of our hardest and most intentional workers,” Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin said. “He’s a true student of the game who brings a purpose to getting better every day. We’re excited to see him earn this extension and continue his growth within our organization.”
Duda has yet to play an NHL game and has been a healthy scratch for the Mammoth so far. Their next game will be against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
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