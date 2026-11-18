Utah Mammoth
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Photo courtesy of the NHL
Photo courtesy of the NHL
Nov 18, 2026 4:46 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 4:46 PM
The Winter Classic is just over a month away. Ahead of the first matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth before they take things outside, Fanatics revealed both teams’ jerseys for the event.
This will be the Mammoth’s sixth jersey in franchise history and their fourth uniform they’ll don this season. It will also be the second time the team wears Mountain Blue as their primary jersey. Their Hometown Remix that released earlier this season also sported the color.
However, this is a completely different design from that jersey. With Winter Classic jerseys, the uniform is often designed to pay homage to the city’s history of hockey. That doesn’t change here.
The first thing you might notice is the unique striping down the sleeves. It pays homage to the Hygeia Iceland, Utah’s first-ever skating facility. It was a popular gathering spot during the 1950’s before turning into the practice facility for the Salt Lake Golden Eagles in 1969.
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That’s not the only thing that pays homage to Hygeia Iceland. The text above the logo, along with the numbers and name bar, uses the same font as the facility's signage.
For the first time, the team will use the full-body Mammoth logo as their main crest. However, it’s not the same one the team has started to use frequently that looks like the primary logo fully fleshed out. Instead, it’s a vintage spin on the woolly mammoth that’s intended to look like a throwback logo. The logo will have a furry texture on it similar to the texture the Boston Bruins had on their logo on their 2018 Winter Classic jerseys.
On the helmet is a Utah wordmark with a tusk going through the “T.” The helmet is Mountain Blue, the first time the team has used a color other than black or white for its helmets.
The final piece of detail is the hemline and the neckline. Both are adorned with a snowflake pattern that draws from vintage ski sweaters. A tag is also attached to the hemline, which features a redesign of Utah’s state flag, complete with a snowflake in the center.
On the shoulders will be two patches. One is the event logo, and the other is a vintage, recolored version of the team’s primary logo. Additionally, the brown and beige detailing on the entire uniform is designed to pay homage to the fur of a woolly mammoth.
Fanatics specifically designed both the Mammoth and Avalanche jerseys to draw from the city’s ski culture and their respective hockey history. Safe to say, they did it right.
Fans will be able to purchase the Mammoth’s Winter Classic jerseys beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The 2027 Winter Classic will be the Mammoth’s first-ever outdoor game. They will become the 32nd and final team to play in an outdoor game, while the Avalanche have played in four prior games. The game will be the 47th outdoor game in NHL history.
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