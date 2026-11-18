For the first time, the team will use the full-body Mammoth logo as their main crest. However, it’s not the same one the team has started to use frequently that looks like the primary logo fully fleshed out. Instead, it’s a vintage spin on the woolly mammoth that’s intended to look like a throwback logo. The logo will have a furry texture on it similar to the texture the Boston Bruins had on their logo on their 2018 Winter Classic jerseys.