Utah Mammoth
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Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2026 10:22 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 10:22 PM
A former NHL defenseman is on his way to join the Utah Mammoth’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, and provide reinforcements to their depleted blueline. Adam Clendening has signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the team and will join them this weekend in Abbotsford.
Clendening joins the team from the Cleveland Monsters, where he played one game on a PTO, producing one assist. The 34-year-old defenseman played last season in the Kontinental Hockey League with the Shanghai Dragons, where he put up 32 points in 66 games. Prior to that, Clendening played with the Kunlun Red Star in the KHL and Ilves Tampere of the SM-Liiga after leaving pro hockey in North America after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
The defenseman has played 90 games in the NHL, last appearing in four games with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2018-19 season. He’s also played with the Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and the Arizona Coyotes. During his five games with the Coyotes, Clendening played with current Mammoth players Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse. He also played with current Mammoth player Zac Jones and current Roadrunner Kevin Rooney on Team USA during the 2021 World Championship.
Clendening is no stranger to the Roadrunners either. He played 21 games with the team during the 2017-18 season, producing five points. The defenseman was traded to the Blackhawks midway through that season. He was previously a second-round pick of the Blackhawks back in 2011.
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The defenseman joins the Roadrunners at a critical time. With the Mammoth experiencing injuries to John Marino, Nate Schmidt, and Artem Duda, the team has recalled Zac Jones and Gregor Biber. While Biber was returned to the Roadrunners on Thursday, the Roadrunners have no extra defensemen due to Terrell Goldsmith getting injured during his time in the ECHL with the Allen Americans.
“Adam sees the ice well and can settle a game down with the puck on his stick,” head coach Steve Potvin said. “He knows when to hang on for that extra second and when to move it quickly. That first pass can get our forwards attacking with speed. I’m excited for our young defensemen to be around him and hear what he’s seeing when he comes back to the bench, whether in practice or in games.”
While Cledening probably won’t play a lot with Biber returning to the AHL, he will be a massive presence in the locker room. As a veteran with 513 AHL games under his belt, the defenseman will be a valuable asset to some of the younger players like Tomas Lavoie, Cal Thomas, and Biber. If he does play, Cledening will be trusted as an experienced blueliner on the ice and expected to help the Roadrunners win some games.
The Roadrunners play next on Friday on the road against the Abbotsford Canucks. It will be their first of four road games in the next six days.
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