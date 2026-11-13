Mammoth's AHL Affiliate Unveils New Controversial Alternate Jersey

Utah Mammoth
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Ben Bradley-Tucson Roadrunners
Ben Bradley-Tucson Roadrunners
Nov 13, 2026 2:49 AMPublished Nov 13, 2026 2:49 AM
The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Tucson Roadrunners, have unveiled their brand-new alternate jersey for the 2026-27 season.
The new jersey uses gold as a main color. It's the first time in franchise history that the team has used the color on jerseys. Oddly enough, it’s not a part of their color scheme. Even more odd, the jersey was released the same day the Mammoth play the Vegas Golden Knights, one of their biggest rivals, who use, what do you know, gold as their main color.
The Kachina logo returns as the main crest. The logo was used as the Roadrunners’ primary logo last season as part of their 10th anniversary season. During the season, the Roadrunners used green and white jerseys with the Kachina logo on them, which were retired after the conclusion of the season.
That paved the way for the team’s new home and away jerseys this season. The Roadrunners’ black alternate jersey with a modified “Dusty” logo from the 10th anniversary season became their home jersey, while a white version of the jersey became their away uniform.
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Focusing back on the new alternate jersey, it’s received a lot of negative criticism from fans. Ugly was a common word thrown around in the comment section, along with a lot of comments mentioning the similarities to the Golden Knights’ color scheme.
A lot of fans recommended Mountain Blue as a color instead to bridge a connection between the NHL and AHL clubs. A lot of AHL teams and even some ECHL teams model either their primary jerseys or alternates after the look of their parent club.
However, as many know, the Mammoth and the Roadrunners don’t have the best relationship, with the Roadrunners being owned by Alex Meruelo, who sold the Arizona Coyotes to Ryan Smith, who relocated the team to Salt Lake City to become the Mammoth. Mammoth-inspired jerseys will likely never happen, and the closest you’ll see the AHL team get to repping their NHL parent’s logo or look will be the main crest on the shoulder of the primary jerseys.
Despite not being able to use Mountain Blue, there’s a better color that the new alternate jersey could’ve used to fit the Roadrunners’ branding more. That’s the color maroon. It was the main color for the team’s home jersey for the first nine years of the franchise. After doing a quick mock-up of it and posting it, the jersey received more rave reviews.
What do you think of the Roadrunners’ new alternate jersey? Do you like it better in maroon? Let us know in the comments. The Roadrunners will likely wear their new gold jerseys sometime during the remainder of this month, with four of their next eight games being at home at the Tucson Convention Center.
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