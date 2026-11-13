Mammoth's AHL Affiliate Unveils New Controversial Alternate Jersey

However, as many know, the Mammoth and the Roadrunners don’t have the best relationship, with the Roadrunners being owned by Alex Meruelo, who sold the Arizona Coyotes to Ryan Smith, who relocated the team to Salt Lake City to become the Mammoth. Mammoth-inspired jerseys will likely never happen, and the closest you’ll see the AHL team get to repping their NHL parent’s logo or look will be the main crest on the shoulder of the primary jerseys.