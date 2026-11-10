Meet the Newest Mammoth: Bryce the Black Lab

Utah Mammoth
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Photo courtesy of the Utah Mammoth
Photo courtesy of the Utah Mammoth
Nov 10, 2026 2:52 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 2:52 PM
The Utah Mammoth are battered and bruised heading into their first-round rematch from last season against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Fortunately, they’ll have a cute reinforcement cheering them on from Salt Lake City.
The Mammoth have once again teamed up with America First Credit Union and America’s VetDogs to bring in a new team dog. Meet Bryce, an 11-week-old black Labrador Retriever who will eventually become a service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities.
Bryce is named after Bryce Canyon National Park, one of Utah’s most famous landmarks located near Zion National Park. He will be the second team dog in Mammoth history, following Archie, who was with the team for the inaugural season and was later partnered with a veteran who is also a Salt Lake City native, becoming a full-time service dog.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Utah Mammoth and America First Credit Union as we welcome our second future service dog, Bryce,” John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs, said. “Seeing Archie, the first puppy raised through this partnership, now working as a service dog and making a life-changing difference for his veteran is a powerful reminder of why these partnerships are so important. We are incredibly grateful to the Utah Mammoth and America First Credit Union for their continued commitment to our mission, and we look forward to watching Bryce follow in Archie’s pawprints as he begins his own journey to change a veteran’s life.”
Bryce has already met the entire team during a practice in late October. Clayton Keller, a known dog lover, scooped the puppy up almost immediately to bring him into the locker room. He also met Archie during his first day with the Mammoth.
Fans will get their first chance to meet Bryce during the Mammoth’s next home game on Nov. 12 against the St. Louis Blues. That will also mark Military Appreciation Night. Bryce, like Archie, will appear at select home games and community events going forward as well.
Bryce has already begun his basic training and will continue to do so with the Mammoth for the next 14-18 months. Once his basic training is completed, he will return to America’s VetDogs campus in New York to do his formal service dog training. He will then be matched with a veteran, active-duty service member, or a first responder with disabilities.
Usually, it costs $50,000 to breed, train, and place a service dog. However, America’s Vetdogs doesn’t charge for its services, relying on funding from the generosity of individuals, corporations, and service/fraternal clubs.
“The Utah Mammoth are thrilled to continue our work supporting veterans and first responders as we welcome Bryce to Utah and guide him through his initial training and development as a service animal,” said senior vice president of community relations and foundation efforts at Smith Entertainment Group, Kari Larson. “We’re grateful to America First Credit Union for sharing our commitment to providing this important resource to a person who has bravely served our country and look forward to continuing to work with America’s VetDogs in the journey ahead. We can’t wait for our players, fans, and community members to meet Bryce.”
Who knows? Bryce might provide a little bit of luck for the Mammoth. After Archie was announced, the Mammoth went out and beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 in a massive upset. Perhaps Bryce will be the luck that will help them get back to winning after compiling a 2-2-1 record on their recent five-game road trip.
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