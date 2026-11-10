Meet the Newest Mammoth: Bryce the Black Lab

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Utah Mammoth and America First Credit Union as we welcome our second future service dog, Bryce,” John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs, said. “Seeing Archie, the first puppy raised through this partnership, now working as a service dog and making a life-changing difference for his veteran is a powerful reminder of why these partnerships are so important. We are incredibly grateful to the Utah Mammoth and America First Credit Union for their continued commitment to our mission, and we look forward to watching Bryce follow in Archie’s pawprints as he begins his own journey to change a veteran’s life.”