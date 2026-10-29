Tij Iginla Scores First Pro Career Goal Against Firebirds

It feels like it’s been a long time coming for Iginla, who had quite a few chances throughout the first eight games to score. One of the biggest issues with Iginla’s game during his first few pro games is that it felt like he was holding back and wasn’t making those moves we saw him make in juniors to get the puck to the net and score. The way he scored his first pro goal looked like the goals he scored with the Kelowna Rockets, with the talent on display that got him drafted.