Anders Lee and the Mammoth Are Becoming a Perfect Fit for Each Other

“They’re special kids with special talents, and just the last few weeks skating with them, it's pretty evident that these guys are going to have some phenomenal careers and have already started on such great feet,” Lee said. “The speed that Cools has as a centerman, the skill. He can make a play coming out of a phone booth. Gunner is such a smart hockey player. He knows where to find those soft spots. He's got such a great shot. The dynamic of our line is really strong. We all bring a piece to that line that can be helpful to one another.”