Utah Mammoth
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Photo courtesy: Ontario Reign
Photo courtesy: Ontario Reign
Photo courtesy: Ontario Reign
Photo courtesy: Ontario Reign
Nov 24, 2026 3:00 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 3:00 PM
The fans in the Tucson Convention Center were on their feet. Their Tucson Roadrunners were on their way to their third straight win after starting the season 0-2-0 thanks to an empty-net goal. That goal was a big one, though.
For the player who scored it, it was his first goal since March 20, 2025. It was his first American Hockey League goal since March 12, 2017. Despite all those dates, the goal was just another goal for Brandon Tanev. When asked if the goal was a big weight off his back, he shrugged it off.
“Not necessarily,” Tanev said. “To be honest with you, I know the player I am, and I know the player I've been my whole career. I’m just continuing to play hockey.”
It’s been an unprecedented year for Tanev. After signing a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth last summer, the forward had a nightmare season with his new team. He had a zero-goal campaign and only produced three assists. Tanev also only appeared in 56 games, finding himself sitting out as a healthy scratch at points in time.
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After the Mammoth were bounced in six games by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs, Tanev went home and did his normal offseason training. He came back to Salt Lake City for training camp, ready for his 12th NHL season.
However, that’s when everything went wrong. Tanev found himself in a group of players battling for the final roster spot. Those players ended up having really strong pre-seasons. Liam O’Brien had one of the best camps of his career, and Daniil But, who played nearly every single preseason game and got an early start to the season at rookie camp, ended up grabbing the Mammoth’s final roster spot.
With that, the Mammoth assigned Tanev to the Roadrunners. With the additions of Anders Lee and Vincent Trocheck during the summer, the team’s roster was more crowded than it had ever been. When asked about the message that the Mammoth gave him when they sent him down, Tanev mentioned one of head coach André Tourigny’s final interviews from camp.
“Everyone probably heard it from the press conferences, and what was said from Bear, so that's probably the answer,” Tanev said.
What Tanev was referring to was Tourigny shouting out the forward’s camp in September and saying it was a numbers issue at the end of the day. He also reaffirmed what kind of player Tanev is.
“He’s an NHL player all day long,” Tourigny said. “At some point, a decision has to be made, and it is what it is.”
When NHL regulars are placed in the AHL, some demand a trade. Some request that their contract to be terminated. Most are angry. Yet, when asked about his camp, there wasn’t any sense of frustration with Tanev, but rather an understanding response.
“Camp was obviously busy and maybe unexpected,” Tanev said. “But today hockey's a business, so you just got to continue to work hard.”
That leads us to the present day. In his first AHL season since the 2016-17 season with the Manitoba Moose, Tanev has played in all 17 games for the Roadrunners. He has four goals and six points. He’s a plus-eight in the plus-minus category.
It might not be world-shattering numbers. It might not even be stats that Tanev himself is proud of. However, the forward has been more important to the team than many would expect. More than what a simple stat sheet could tell you.
This season is a big one for the Roadrunners. They’re carrying a lot of the Mammoth’s top prospects, including Tij Iginla, who is in the midst of his first pro season. There have been a lot of learning moments for the Mammoth’s first-ever first-round pick. However, someone who has helped him through the highs and lows is Tanev.
“He adds a lot,” Iginla said. “He adds a ton of energy, a ton of juice, and I think that's pretty impressive out of an older guy. He has that wisdom and that experience as well, but him bringing that much energy and juice and playing with some heart out there for us, I think the rest of the team feeds off of that.”
If you ask anyone around the Roadrunners’ locker room, they’ll tell you how great a teammate Tanev is. Of course, it’s very rare to hear a teammate speak ill of another teammate. However, when you mention Tanev, the Roadrunners jump at the chance to talk about how important he is to the locker room. Sometimes, they’ll even go out of their way to mention him.
One of those people is Roadrunners head coach, Steve Potvin, who nearly interrupted the question with his eagerness to speak his thoughts about the veteran.
“He’s a pro,” Potvin said. “We shouldn't be shocked because he's played a long time in the NHL. But the enthusiasm and the effort that he puts into the game are quite astonishing. We're lucky to have him. There aren't many teams that have the opportunity or the luxury to have players that are like that, and we're taking full advantage of it.”
When Potvin says the Roadrunners are taking full advantage of Tanev being in Tucson, he means it. You can see Tanev quite a bit during games, talking to a lot of the rookies, trying to help them the best he can. He’s also been trying his best to be a good role model for those younger players and teach them how to be a pro. It’s made him a giant asset to such a young Roadrunners team.
“I just try to be an example for the younger guys and just play my game, work hard, be a good example, which includes having fun, coming to the rink smiling, and being the best player and person I can be,” Tanev said.
During a majority of the season, Tanev has played on a line with Gabe Smith and Julian Lutz, two of the younger guys on the Roadrunners. He’s also played some games on a line with Iginla. Having a guy who has the experience, work ethic, and speed of an NHLer goes a long way for those players who get an early glimpse of what it takes to play with those types of players.
“His effort stands out every night,” assistant coach Andrew Agozzino said. “He's physical. He plays the game the right way. He plays with an edge, and it's something that we value on our team.”
Another player who Tanev has played often with is Kevin Rooney. It’s been a reunion a decade in the making. Back in 2015, the two played with each other at Providence College. They made history with each other, helping the Friars win their first-ever NCAA championship. Tanev scored the game-winning goal with Rooney assisting on it.
Over 10 years later, the duo is trying to help the Roadrunners win their first-ever AHL championship while also helping each other get back to the NHL. Rooney, who is an alternate captain for the Roadrunners, knows Tanev the best out of anyone on the team, so he knows truly how important Tanev is to a young team like this.
“He's the first one to speak in the locker room,” Rooney said. “He's not afraid to tell you how he feels, and I think that'll be good for the group. They can look up to a guy like that. He's played a lot of games in the NHL and has gone on playoff runs and whatnot, so he knows about those little things, about managing games and stuff like that. He's going to help those younger guys.”
While Tanev would likely much rather be in the NHL, having someone like Rooney down in Tucson with him is a bright spot. It reminds him of his college days and some of the best games of his hockey career.
“Roons and I are very good friends,” Tanev said. “We spent a lot of time together in college and have been great friends since then. It's nice to have a familiar face that is always around.”
The hope, though, for everyone is that Tanev has many more great games ahead of him. While this might be one of the low points of his career, it’s undeniable that the forward will get another shot in the NHL, either with the Mammoth or some other team. His resume speaks for itself. There is a reason why Tanev has 608 NHL games under his belt.
Tourigny said it too. Tanev is an NHLer. It’s just about getting back to and going beyond what made him successful in places like the Seattle Kraken, and that’s using his speed and physicality to score. You’re starting to see that with the Roadrunners, like with his recent goal against the Ontario Reign.
For Tanev, the path back to Utah and the recipe for success are simple. It’s doing the thing that got him to the NHL in the first place.
“Just play hockey, compete, and be the player I've always been my career, have fun and enjoy playing the game,” Tanev said.
If he can continue to do that, the points will come sooner or later. The play is already there. Say whatever you want about his time with the Mammoth last season or his demotion to the Roadrunners. There are people in the hockey world watching him, and everyone knows there’s more to be written for Tanev’s NHL story.
“He's gotten to a point where he's making a real impression on the league and the people watching him,” Potvin said. “We’ll see what the future holds for him, but we're going to do all we can to soak him in right now.”
There’s one last part of Tanev’s story that needs to be addressed. We know how he’s doing on the ice. We know how he’s doing off the ice somewhat. How is he doing personally? Well, he’s good. As he said, he’s just trying to have fun and make the best of his situation.
Hockey can be a demoralizing sport. Many NHLers have quit after spending so long at the top and then being sent down to the AHL. Many players have experienced burnout or loss of love for the game of hockey because of bad situations they run into. However, make no mistake: Tanev still loves hockey, and there is no doubt in his mind about that.
“I absolutely still love the game of hockey,” Tanev said. “I don't think that I don't. I’m just continuing to play the game that I love and have always loved. One step at a time.”
Tanev’s is committed to making sure that May 1, 2026 wasn’t his final NHL game of his career and you can tell from his work ethic and his commitment to getting better even at the AHL level. Every one of his teammates and coaches believes he’ll be back in the NHL very soon because of that. Doubt him all you want if you think different but a reminder that Tanev battled his way from being an undrafted player to a mainstay NHLer once before. Don’t be surprised if he proves everyone wrong yet again.
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