Tanev’s is committed to making sure that May 1, 2026 wasn’t his final NHL game of his career and you can tell from his work ethic and his commitment to getting better even at the AHL level. Every one of his teammates and coaches believes he’ll be back in the NHL very soon because of that. Doubt him all you want if you think different but a reminder that Tanev battled his way from being an undrafted player to a mainstay NHLer once before. Don’t be surprised if he proves everyone wrong yet again.