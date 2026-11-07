Cameron Hebig Just Grateful to Be Playing Hockey Amidst Recent Achievements

Utah Mammoth
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Photo courtesy of the Ontario Reign
Photo courtesy of the Ontario Reign
Nov 7, 2026 2:16 AMPublished Nov 7, 2026 2:16 AM
Updated Nov 7, 2026 2:20 AM
Cameron Hebig was talking to the media Wednesday morning when he was reminded of one of the biggest pieces of news that hit the Tucson Roadrunners this week.
“Player of the week, player of the week,” Julian Lutz chanted as he walked to the locker room.
Hebig was named American Hockey League Player of the Week on Monday after producing seven points in the Roadrunners’ three most recent games, all of which were on the road. He is only the eighth Roadrunner player to earn that achievement and the first since Egor Sokolov in 2024.
Funny enough, it was that long road trip that put Hebig in the spot where he was when he found out about the big news.
“It was a day off, so I was just at home,” Hebig said. “I was doing some laundry after our long road trip. I found out and got lots of texts. It was nice, and it was nice for people to send some texts and congratulate me. It was a good day.”
Numerous friends and family reached out to Hebig during the day. The funniest and most memorable message was from longtime teammate Robbie Russo.
“Robbie's always giving me a hard time,” Hebig said. “He sent me a funny one. He was just happy for me, and it's fun to receive those.”
For those who have met Hebig, you’ll know he is one of the most humble and thankful guys on the team. The forward is just grateful to be here. Look past his humility, though, and you’ll see he’s also been one of the best players for the Roadrunners over the past couple of seasons.
Hebig has played for the team since the 2020-21 season when he came up from the ECHL. Over the past seven seasons, the forward has managed to improve each season. A standout 47-point 2024-25 season turned into a 54-point 2025-26 season. Now, just 11 games into the season, Hebig has nine goals and 12 points.
Part of the reason behind Hebig’s early success has been playing alongside his usual linemates, Ben McCartney and Austin Poganski. Hebig has been playing alongside those two for most of his career, and despite constant lineup changes, he has played with Poganski in nearly every single game.
Poganski and Hebig have been teammates and friends ever since the Roadrunners captain arrived in Tucson in 2023. Funny enough, Poganski calls his friend the most mysterious guy on the team, adding that Hebig is a very minimalist man and one who sticks to his routine. Yet, he couldn’t be happier to be playing with him.
“I've had the pleasure of playing with Cameron Hebig for probably almost three years now,” Poganski said. “We tend to know each other's tendencies and where each other is going to be on the ice. Having someone that you're familiar with, that you play a lot with, you're able to build that chemistry and relationship with, and I think it's showing right now.”
Over the past few seasons, Hebig has racked up quite a few achievements. In 2024-25, he earned his first AHL All-Star nod and his first NHL contract with the Utah Hockey Club. In 2025-26, he earned a two-year extension from the Utah Mammoth and his first NHL call-up. Not to mention the biggest accomplishment of them all: getting engaged this past summer to his girlfriend, Hailey. Even with his first AHL Player of the Week achievement under his belt, his work ethic has never wavered.
“Signing the NHL contract was pretty cool,” Hebig said. “I wanted to work hard for that. It was cool to get that. I'm trying to work hard and be where my feet are and all that. I’ll take a step back and enjoy it. It's not gonna last forever, playing hockey and doing all this. I’m just trying to enjoy where I am and be grateful for everything.”
It’s not just the individual accolades that Hebig has racked up. He is also the Roadrunners franchise leader in games played, goals, and points.
Despite all the accomplishments and achievements, the elusive goal for Hebig remains. Even though he loves Tucson and has earned the nickname “the mayor of Tucson,” the forward’s dreams of being in the NHL and playing a game for the Mammoth are still on his mind. With that, the message of getting better and improving continues to be his mindset.
“That's got to be your goal,” Hebig said. “This league's too good to be comfortable and to get complacent. You always got to be finding ways. There are always people coming up under you, and they're pushing, and they're hungry. You always got to be finding ways to get better and work on yourself, and that's the process I enjoy. I love doing it. I love going back in the summer and finding ways to get better and to really work hard.”
You can tell Hebig doesn’t say that just because. He means what he says. This season, you can tell he’s improved and is playing on a different level. While he put up 11 points through 11 games last season, he put up six goals. There has been an improvement from last season, and it shows as Hebig chases down the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career.
It’s not just the stats that are showing Hebig playing on a different level. The people around him are noticing as well.
“He’s been a big leader for the team; he broke records, but he's playing a little bit differently,” head coach Steve Potvin said. “He's playing with a lot more maturity. From a distance, it sounds hard to really understand and comprehend, but there are situations and scenarios in the game where he's made some significant adjustments, and he seems possessed. He wants to get out there. He wants to do well, and he wants to be the best.”
Even with all the accolades, the hot start, and the recent achievement of AHL Player of the Week, it’s still the same Hebig. The same forward who was undrafted, battled serious injuries that even made him contemplate playing hockey ever again, and has fought his way from the ECHL all the way to the cusp of the NHL. The same minimalist player who goes to Costco for the samples and always has his teammates' backs. The same Hebig who is internally grateful for everything and everyone that has come his way and never finished working on himself on and off the ice.
“I’m grateful to be here,” Hebig said. “Grateful to be playing hockey for a living. I just thank the people around me, thank my support system and my family. They've been there through the ups and downs, and you know there are lots of ups and downs in hockey. They've been my rock, and I go to them every day when things are down. They encourage me and support me. I think that it’s important to have those people around you and just not take it for granted. I try not to get too high, not too low. These things happen, but you always got to keep working. You've got to keep striving to get better, and that's my focus.”
If he keeps being the same person he’s always been and continues to tear up the AHL, it will be hard for an NHL team to not give him a chance whether it’s the Mammoth or not. Hebig is grateful to be where he is currently, but the NHL will come calling sooner or later. It’s only a matter of time. Don’t be surprised if he takes that opportunity by the horns and runs with it.
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