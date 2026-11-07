Cameron Hebig Just Grateful to Be Playing Hockey Amidst Recent Achievements

“I’m grateful to be here,” Hebig said. “Grateful to be playing hockey for a living. I just thank the people around me, thank my support system and my family. They've been there through the ups and downs, and you know there are lots of ups and downs in hockey. They've been my rock, and I go to them every day when things are down. They encourage me and support me. I think that it’s important to have those people around you and just not take it for granted. I try not to get too high, not too low. These things happen, but you always got to keep working. You've got to keep striving to get better, and that's my focus.”