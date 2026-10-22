'I'm Living My Life and My Dream': Dmitri Simashev Feeling More Confident in First Full NHL Season

“When you play like 26, 27 minutes in a night, and you play on the power play and PK, you see the situations like tough minutes,” Simashev said. “When you play power play, and in the last minutes when you play PK, you're just learning every game. You have confidence. You have the confidence to do something special on the ice, and it helps you in the future because every hockey mistake, you're doing this every game. It happens every day, and when you play a lot, you know what you can do in these situations in the future.”