'I'm Living My Life and My Dream': Dmitri Simashev Feeling More Confident in First Full NHL Season

Utah Mammoth
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Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 6:58 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 6:58 PM
Dmitri Simashev always has a smile every time he’s on the ice. Whether he was down in Tucson last season in the AHL or in Salt Lake City with the Utah Mammoth, the defenseman was always in a positive mood and always willing to chat with anyone who came his way.
This season, you could maybe catch him grinning ear to ear. He’s finally accomplished his dream of being a full-time NHLer, as he’s carved out a permanent spot in the Mammoth’s bottom pair alongside Andrew Peeke. Simashev couldn’t help but show his happiness when asked how he’s doing with a full-time job in Utah.
“There are no bad days in the NHL,” Simashev said.
Simashev didn’t get that NHL spot just because of his status as a first-round pick or a highly touted prospect. The defenseman earned that spot through his hard work and his growth over the past year, grinding in the NHL and the AHL.
The defenseman started the season in the NHL last year, and while it wasn’t a horrible start to his North American pro career, it wasn’t one that met his expectations. Simashev found himself playing under 15 minutes a night. He was making errors that needed correcting. Towards December, he found himself being healthy-scratched.
That’s when the Mammoth did the right thing and sent Simashev to the Tucson Roadrunners. It was never a permanent demotion. It was a chance to improve what needed to be improved in top defensive pairing minutes. Given those minutes, it was a big chance to gain more confidence, something that was clearly missing from his game.
“When you play like 26, 27 minutes in a night, and you play on the power play and PK, you see the situations like tough minutes,” Simashev said. “When you play power play, and in the last minutes when you play PK, you're just learning every game. You have confidence. You have the confidence to do something special on the ice, and it helps you in the future because every hockey mistake, you're doing this every game. It happens every day, and when you play a lot, you know what you can do in these situations in the future.”
The move to the AHL worked. Simashev played upwards of 23 minutes per night. He was making plays that no one had ever seen from him before. The defenseman was jumping forward and getting shots on net. He was scoring goals, including an overtime winner against the Bakersfield Condors in his fourth game with the Roadrunners.
At the end of the day, Simashev produced 35 points in 40 games. That was second among all Roadrunners defensemen and rookies. The defenseman also had the longest point streak among all Roadrunners. He ended up being named an AHL All-Star and was named to the AHL All-Rookie team.
“I just tried to help the guys to win the games, and we had a really good group of guys in AHL,” Simashev said. “When I start thinking about the AHL, I enjoyed my time there. It's a nice city. There are nice guys, and the AHL is a really good league.”
Keep in mind that before the 2025-26 season, Simashev had never played full-time in a North American-sized rink. He was also never relied on as an offensive player before, as that’s not a role defensemen typically play in the KHL.
Going into this season, it was obvious the Mammoth expected Simashev to make the roster full-time. They elected to trade Sean Durzi and let Ian Cole walk in order to make room for the young Russian.
Yet, that didn’t prompt Simashev to keep working hard. After being named captain of the Mammoth’s rookie camp team, the defenseman finished the rookie faceoff tournament with an assist in two games and was a key part of quarterbacking the power play and penalty kill.
So far with the Mammoth in the regular season, he’s got two assists across 10 games after only producing one in 28 games the prior season. Simashev’s been more willing to jump into the play and get to the front of the net. Part of the reason is that he knows what to expect after a year within the Mammoth organization. He knows how to handle the everyday life of an NHLer.
That, in turn, has also fed into the other part of the improvement behind Simashev’s game: the big growth in his confidence.
“I feel way more confident, way more,” Simashev said. “I already know what to expect in the games. Whenever you play against Edmonton or Pittsburgh, I know the players, the teams. I’m getting better every day. I'm a young guy. For every young player, you have to get better 1% minimum every day. I just try to play my game. Maybe spend more time with the puck, and coaches will trust me more this year.”
Head coach André Tourigny has seen the difference. It hasn’t been in just one area either. To him, Simashev has improved in a lot of key areas where he did well last season.
“I think Sima, for me, showed a really good thing last year in terms of speed, his ability to close and puck carry, his ability to skate with the puck, his ability to jump into plays,” Tourigny said. “It's the same thing this year. Just everything better, more mature, more in control.”
It’s been a great start for Simashev this season. He’s looked strong defensively, and you can tell the offense will come, especially if he keeps making the confident plays to move the puck up the ice and to the net.
For the defenseman, he’s happy to be with the Mammoth. As he said, there are no bad days in the NHL. This is what he’s always wanted to do, and being able to do it is unfathomable for him.
“I'm living my life and my dream,” Simashev said. “It's actually unbelievable to be around these players, to play against the best players in the world. Play against McDavid, Draisaitl, and Geno. He was my favorite player when I was a kid.”
Every day is a new day of growth for Simashev. He wants to find a way to improve in every game, every day of practice, every day of the NHL. Because while his dream might be accomplished, his goal isn’t. Simashev has his mind set on one thing, and that’s trying to be one of the best players in the league.
“For me, the game for me is slowing down every day, and I think every game I'm getting better because I want to be one of the best players in this league,” Simashev said. “I just want to be a good player here.”
If Simashev can continue working as hard as he’s been over the past couple of months, there’s no telling what his ceiling could end up being. As time goes on, he will climb up the blueline and more than likely be a top-three defenseman at some point.
However, no matter how far he gets, if you ever wonder how he’s doing, he’ll give you the same answer that he gave at the very beginning of his career with a smile; there are no bad days in the NHL.
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